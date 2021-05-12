16 Of The Easiest Dessert Recipes Anyone Can Make

Save elaborate confections for special occasions (or when you’re in the mood to try something fancy). Today, it’s all about easy and delightful sweets that absolutely anyone can make. From small-batch chocolate chip cookies, to a five-minute blender sorbet, dessert is just a few ingredients away.

Gallery Desserts anyone can make Photo, Erik Putz. Vegan coconut-chocolate fudge pops These creamy and refreshing fudgesicles are perfect for the warming weather—and they only take 10 minutes to make (plus freezing time)! Get this vegan coconut-chocolate fudge pop recipe.

How to make cherry sorbet