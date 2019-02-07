5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Fondue Mac & Cheese

1. Monday: Swiss fondue mac & cheese

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

One of the most addictive pastas we’ve ever developed. It’s super-cheesy, with a quick hit of acidity from the pickles (they balance out the richness perfectly). And did we mention that there are crunchy bread crumbs on top? Get our Swiss fondue mac & cheese recipe.

2. Tuesday: Vegetarian haggis cottage pie

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

A hearty one-dish meal packed with plant-based protein and vegetables. Topped with fluffy mashed potatoes, it’s a comforting cold-weather meal for everyone. Get our vegetarian haggis cottage pie recipe.

3. Wednesday: Cabbage roll casserole

Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

Cabbage rolls are highly underrated, so we put together a simple (and delicious) version for people to add to their dinner rotation. Tender leaves are layered in between a hearty rice and sausage filling, and simmered in a fresh sauce so all the flavours can meld together. Get our cabbage roll casserole recipe.

4. Thursday: Stuffed portobello mushroom parmigiana

Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.

Cheesy, saucy and meaty (thanks to the portobellos), this parmigiana is a must-try for vegetarians and carnivores alike. Get our stuffed portobello mushroom parmigiana recipe.

5. Friday: Beef tostadas

Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

These crispy corn tostadas are topped with juicy strips of steak, fresh lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and feta cheese — and are ready in a half hour or less. (Easy and delicious, the perfect combination.) Get our beef tostadas recipe.

6. Dessert: Chocolate pudding cake