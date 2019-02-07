5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Fondue Mac & Cheese

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This week is about brand new comfort-food classics that will make you forget all about the snow and ice. From a decadently cheesy pasta to a new take on the cabbage roll to a saucy, warm chocolate pudding for dessert on Friday, next week, dinner’s taken care of. Find some mealtime inspiration in the gallery below, starting with our Swiss fondue mac and cheese: