5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Caramelized Salmon

If free time is hard to come by, use our 5-day dinner plan to eke out a little space for yourself. All you have to do is buy the groceries, and every day (in 45 minutes or less) dinner will be ready. From a spicy one-sheet frittata, to gorgeous caramelized salmon and one of our favourite cookies, ever, it’s hard to decide which recipe we’re more excited about making first.

1. Monday: Sheet pan frittata with kimchi Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 6 or 8 (hello, leftovers!).

The mighty egg pulls double duty, serving as a great start to your morning or a hearty and healthy evening meal. Get our sheet pan frittata with kimchi recipe. 2. Tuesday: Caramel salmon with carrot slaw An easy stovetop recipe you can make at any time of the year. And with this savoury caramel sauce and speedy side ‘slaw, it’s perfect for weeknights. Get our caramel salmon with carrot slaw recipe. 3. Wednesday: White beans on toast with arugula salad Flavourful beans (laced with thyme, white wine and garlic) and a peppery side salad make this dinner combo a go-to for busy weeknights. Get our white beans on toast with arugula salad recipe. 4. Thursday: Green chili pork posole Ready in: 45 min. Makes: 4 cups.

Leaning on the fragrant flavours of chili powder, jalapeno and tomatillos makes low-calorie taste like fine dining. Get our green chili pork posole recipe. 5. Friday: Chipotle roasted chicken and broccoli Ready in: 40. Serves: 4.

Kitchen tip: Chipotles in adobo are mildly spicy smoked jalapenos. Look for them in small cans in the Mexican section of the supermarket, and store in a jar in the fridge. Get our chipotle roasted chicken and broccoli recipe. 6. Dessert: Oatmeal-raisin cookies Ready in: 45 min. Makes: 25 cookies.

These classic cookies are soft, chewy and perfect for winter. (We could eat a dozen on our own they’re so good.) Get our oatmeal-raisin cookies recipe.

Watch: How to cream butter (for Friday’s oatmeal cookies).