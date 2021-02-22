5 Brand-New Dessert Square Recipes To Bake Now

These dessert squares recipes celebrate irresistible flavour combinations—both new and old—that we’re excited about. From bright pink squares that channel summer afternoons in the sun, to decadent chocolate-studded squares that have a surprise in every bite, there’s a recipe here you’ll want to try.
Roasted White and Brown Butter Chocolate Blondies
Roasting white chocolate brings out a gorgeous caramelized flavour. With nutty browned butter, these squares are utterly decadent. Get this Roasted White Chocolate Blondies recipe.
FILED UNDER: Desserts Editor's Picks