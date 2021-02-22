Recipe Collections

5 Brand-New Dessert Square Recipes To Bake Now

Faster than anything requiring a pastry crust and perfect for socially distanced porch drop-offs, these dessert squares are truly bar none.



These dessert squares recipes celebrate irresistible flavour combinations—both new and old—that we’re excited about. From bright pink squares that channel summer afternoons in the sun, to decadent chocolate-studded squares that have a surprise in every bite, there’s a recipe here you’ll want to try.

Roasted white chocolate blondies on wooden cutting board
Photography, Erik Putz. Food Styling, Dara Sutin. Prop Styling, Krystin Leigh Smith.

Roasted White and Brown Butter Chocolate Blondies

Roasting white chocolate brings out a gorgeous caramelized flavour. With nutty browned butter, these squares are utterly decadent. Get this Roasted White Chocolate Blondies recipe.

