Recipe Collections

25 Decadent And Delicious Chocolate Recipes

Have a chocolate craving? These recipes should help.

by

Skip the store-bought chocolate this month, and indulge in everything from rich cakes to elegant tarts, delicate mousses and airy soufflés. (Your Valentine will thank you.) Find your new favourite chocolate dessert recipes in the gallery below:

Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream icing
25
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to make the easiest-ever chocolate cake
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram