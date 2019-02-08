25 Decadent And Delicious Chocolate Recipes

1. Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream icing

Who doesn’t love a double chocolate cupcake? (They’re classics for a reason.) Get our chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream icing recipe.

2. Chocolate mousse

If dipping a spoon into a smooth and creamy chocolate dip is more your speed, try our chocolate mousse recipe.

3. Chocolate-almond cretzels

These decadent sweet hearts are the love child of crossiants and pretzels — and are so easy to prepare! (We layered semi-sweet chocolate inside and drizzled milk chocolate on top, but any combo works.) Get our chocolate-almond cretzel recipe.

4. Salted caramel and chocolate tart

It will be love at first bite when you taste the rich chocolate ganache, gooey caramel, buttery crust and delicate sprinkling of pink salt that make up this sinfully good dessert. Get our salted caramel and chocolate tart recipe.

5. Homemade chocolate pudding

Who needs the store-bought stuff, when you can make this version at home? Get our homemade chocolate pudding recipe.

6. Double-chocolate brownie cookies

These addictive cookies strike the perfect balance between fudgy chew on the inside and crispy crackle on the outside. Get our double-chocolate brownie cookie recipe.

7. Velvety chocolate pie

This luscious pie can be made up to 24 hours ahead and the crust still maintains its shape and texture. Get our velvety chocolate pie recipe.

8. Easiest chocolate cake, ever

In homage to McCain’s Deep ‘n Delicious cake, we used a star tip for the frosting. But you can also slather it on and add sprinkles for an equally special treat. Get our easiest chocolate cake, ever, recipe.

9. Mocha biscuit cake

Short on time (or baking know-how)? This cake — rumoured to be a favourite of Prince William’s — is the perfect, eye-pleasing dessert. Get our mocha biscuit cake recipe.

10. Double-chocolate espresso cake

Decorting tip: A Lazy Susan doubles as a cake-decorating turntable! To ice, slip strips of parchment underneath cake edges. Hold a wide spackling knife against the side of the cake while turning to smooth down the icing. Start off with a thick coat of icing, then scrape more off as you smooth down the sides. Get our double-chocolate espresso cake recipe.

11. Chocolate ganache

This thick French chocolate sauce can be used as a glaze, icing or pastry filling. Get our chocolate ganache recipe.

12. Skillet chocolate chip cookie

Grab a few spoons and dig in! (Or you can cut it into triangles, if that’s your thing.) Get our skillet chocolate chip cookie recipe.

13. Mocha ice cream cake

It takes just five ingredients and 25 minutes to whip up this unforgettable no-bake ice cream cake. Laced with espresso and topped with candy-shop chocolates, it’s the ultimate treat! Get our mocha ice cream cake recipe.

14. Turtle fudge

This combination is simply irresistible. And using packaged caramels makes it incredibly easy. Get our turtle fudge recipe.

15. Chocolate-bourbon pecan pie

Truly decadent! And it can be made a day in advance to save time. (Just be sure to keep it chilled overnight.) Get our chocolate-bourban pecan pie recipe.

16. White chocolate tart with berries

Impress guests with a palate-pleasing dessert that can be made a day ahead. Top with fresh berries before serving. Get our white chocolate tart with berries recipe.

17. Chocolate-dipped figs

Once coated, these decadent chocolate-dipped fruits only take 20 minutes to chill. (So if you’re looking for a last-minute dessert, this is it!) Get our chocolate-dipped fig recipe.

18. Triple-chocolate cheesecake

With layers of lusciousness, from the easy cookie crust to scrumptious chocolate curls, this cheesecake spells nirvana for the devoted chocoholic. Get our triple-chocolate cheesecake recipe.

19. Triple-chocolate brownies

Why use melted butter in this recipe? Since it has already released much of its water content, it makes the finished brownies soft and dense, as well as flavourful. Get our triple-chocolate brownie recipe.

20. Dark chocolate soufflés with cream

There’s no better time than winter to savour a darkly decadent dessert. Topped with whipped cream, these individual treats will put you on cloud nine. Get our dark chocolate soufflé with cream recipe.

21. Gluten-free chocolate fudge cake

Have a gluten-free Valentine at home? Treat them to this delicious cake – no one will be able to tell the difference. Get our gluten-free chocolate fudge cake recipe.

22. Chocolate pâté

For this recipe, a disposable tinfoil mini-loaf pan is the perfect size. Pâté can also be made in a pot on the stove; use medium heat. Get our chocolate paté recipe.

23. Chocolate mini cupcakes

These cupcakes are packed with healthful ingredients (think avocado and quinoa). So dig in, worry-free! Get our chocolate mini cupcake recipe.

24. Gluten free brownies

Dark and fudgy brownies are always a hit – plus, they can be made a bit ahead of time so you don’t have to rush around the kitchen after dinner. Get our gluten-free brownie recipe.

25. Guinness cake with cloud icing