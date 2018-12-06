20 Sweet And Simple Candy Recipes For The Holidays

1. Chocolate peanut butter balls

This classic duo gets the holiday treatment in this soft-centred, sweet and nutty confection. Get our peanut butter balls recipe.

2. Pretzel toffee crack

The dessert you didn’t know you needed in your life. Salty pretzel bits, sweet toffee and chunks of chocolate and nuts. You won’t be able to get enough. Get our pretzel toffee crack recipe.

3. Peppermint fudge

If you’re not that into chocolate (we know you’re out there), try this tasty Christmas dessert made with white chocolate and crushed candy canes. Get our peppermint fudge recipe.

4. Dark chocolate cherry cordials

These tempting truffles add an eye-catching flourish to the dessert table. And with their sweet cherry centres, they’ll disappear in no time. Get our dark chocolate cherry cordials recipe.

5. Victorian sugarplums

Almonds and assorted dried fruits are the base of these bite-sized sparkly, sweet gems. Get our Victorian sugarplums recipe.

6. Peppermint sparkle marshmallows

Consider making your own marshmallows for some extra holiday sparkle. The sweet candy-striped treats are delicious on their own, and they also bring that wonderful peppermint flavour when added to a cup of hot cocoa. Get our peppermint sparkle marshmallows recipe.

7. Prosecco jelly squares

Hello jiggles! Prosecco adds some grown-up sparkle to these delicious jelly squares. Get our prosecco jelly squares recipe.

8. Candied ginger

You’ll love these sweet snacks that are simple to make, yet deliver incredible flavour. Get our candied ginger recipe.

9. Chocolate cherry Hello Dollies

Can’t decide between biscuits, chocolate or fruity sweets? Satisfy all of your dessert cravings with our Hello Dollies. The crispy base is topped with chocolate, cherries and coconut — the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Get our hello dollies recipe.

10. Holiday salt and pepper whiskey truffles

Cookied-out? Try a few no-bake treats, like these decadent dark chocolate truffles. Get our salt and pepper whiskey truffles recipe.

11. Chewy chocolate coconut bars

Once you add these homemade bars to your holiday repertoire, there’s no going back. Delicious and oh-so-easy to make, they may just be the start of a new holiday tradition. Get our chewy chocolate coconut bars recipe.

12. Cider gelée candies

Homemade candies for the grown-ups. (They’re made with a giant splash of hard cider for that buzzy apple flavour.) Get our cider gelées recipe.

13. Salted caramel popcorn bark

In just a couple of steps, enjoy your favourite salted caramel popcorn as a scrumptiously crunchy holiday dessert. Get our salted caramel popcorn bark recipe.

14. Chocolate sea salt almond clusters

Melting the chocolate in two parts is essential to this recipe. It will prevent your chocolate from pooling and will create a smooth, firm shell. Get our chocolate sea salt almond clusters recipe.

15. Candy cane meltaway mints

Freshen up the yuletide menu by making your own peppermint candy with some simple mixing and rolling. Get our candy cane meltaway mints recipe.

16. Marshmallow coals

These mouthwatering marshmallow coals aren’t punishment for naughty behaviour. At just 36 calories a piece, here’s a holiday treat that you don’t have to feel guilty about. Get our marshmallow coals recipe.

17. Chocolate-mint cookie thins

Part cookie, part chocolate bar and all delicious, this easy treat is even prettier when decorated with candied sprinkles. Get our chocolate mint cookie thins recipe.

18. Turtle fudge

This combination is simply irresistible. (And using packaged caramels makes it incredibly easy.) Get our turtle fudge recipe.

19. Peanut butter cookie cups

The power couple of the candy aisle: peanut butter and chocolate. Kitchen Tip: If you’re allergic to peanuts, substitute tahini for peanut butter. Get our peanut butter cookie cups recipe.

20. No-bake gingerbread cookie truffles