Recipe Collections

20 Sweet And Simple Candy Recipes For The Holidays

Celebrate the season with simple and sweet candy-shop treats, like sparkling mint marshmallows and chocolate-cherry cordials.

by

With less than three weeks to go until the holidays, we’ve got visions of cookies, sugarplums and fancy fudge dancing in our heads. Far be it for us to tell you to cool it on the cookies (we believe no such thing), but IF you’re looking to switch things up a little this year, we’ve got all the candy recipes for you to try, from peppermint fudge to peanut butter balls and marshmallow coal:

Chocolate peanut butter balls
20
view slideshow
Photos
  • Visit our Holiday Cookies page for 160 recipes

Watch: How to make turtle fudge
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram