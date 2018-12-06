20 Sweet And Simple Candy Recipes For The Holidays

1. Chocolate peanut butter balls
2. Pretzel toffee crack
The dessert you didn’t know you needed in your life. Salty pretzel bits, sweet toffee and chunks of chocolate and nuts. You won’t be able to get enough. Get our pretzel toffee crack recipe.
3. Peppermint fudge
If you’re not that into chocolate (we know you’re out there), try this tasty Christmas dessert made with white chocolate and crushed candy canes. Get our peppermint fudge recipe.
4. Dark chocolate cherry cordials
These tempting truffles add an eye-catching flourish to the dessert table. And with their sweet cherry centres, they’ll disappear in no time. Get our dark chocolate cherry cordials recipe.
5. Victorian sugarplums
6. Peppermint sparkle marshmallows
Consider making your own marshmallows for some extra holiday sparkle. The sweet candy-striped treats are delicious on their own, and they also bring that wonderful peppermint flavour when added to a cup of hot cocoa. Get our peppermint sparkle marshmallows recipe.
7. Prosecco jelly squares
8. Candied ginger
You’ll love these sweet snacks that are simple to make, yet deliver incredible flavour. Get our candied ginger recipe.
9. Chocolate cherry Hello Dollies
Can’t decide between biscuits, chocolate or fruity sweets? Satisfy all of your dessert cravings with our Hello Dollies. The crispy base is topped with chocolate, cherries and coconut — the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Get our hello dollies recipe.
10. Holiday salt and pepper whiskey truffles
11. Chewy chocolate coconut bars
Once you add these homemade bars to your holiday repertoire, there’s no going back. Delicious and oh-so-easy to make, they may just be the start of a new holiday tradition. Get our chewy chocolate coconut bars recipe.
12. Cider gelée candies
Homemade candies for the grown-ups. (They’re made with a giant splash of hard cider for that buzzy apple flavour.) Get our cider gelées recipe.
13. Salted caramel popcorn bark
14. Chocolate sea salt almond clusters
15. Candy cane meltaway mints
16. Marshmallow coals
These mouthwatering marshmallow coals aren’t punishment for naughty behaviour. At just 36 calories a piece, here’s a holiday treat that you don’t have to feel guilty about. Get our marshmallow coals recipe.
17. Chocolate-mint cookie thins
18. Turtle fudge
This combination is simply irresistible. (And using packaged caramels makes it incredibly easy.) Get our turtle fudge recipe.
19. Peanut butter cookie cups
The power couple of the candy aisle: peanut butter and chocolate. Kitchen Tip: If you’re allergic to peanuts, substitute tahini for peanut butter. Get our peanut butter cookie cups recipe.
20. No-bake gingerbread cookie truffles
