18 Perfect Holiday Brunch Recipes

1. Croissant sticky-bun bread pudding
Photo, Michael Graydon.
Friends and family will love this delicious make-ahead dish that can be served for brunch or dessert. Save your day-old croissants for this recipe — they work best for soaking up all the flavourful ingredients. Get our croissant sticky-bun bread pudding recipe.
2. Eggs in cheddar scones
Flaky buttermilk scones with soft eggs and sharp cheddar are a match made in brunch heaven. Kitchen tip: The whites should be slightly jiggly when removed from the oven, as the eggs will continue to cook in the hot scones. Get our eggs in cheddar scones recipe.
3. Homemade crepes
Create this French classic at home! For a deliciously upgraded brunch, fold cooked crepes around ingredients like Gruyère, ham and chives, spinach, sauteed mushrooms and monterey jack, or cream and fresh berries. Get our classic crepes recipe.
4. Caramel-pecan sticky buns
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
5. Cinnamon twist wreath
Photo, Erik Putz.
Perfect for an indulgent weekend breakfast — or an brunch show-stopper — this simple loaf (it starts out just like cinnamon buns) is a beautiful twist on a classic favourite. Get our cinnamon twist wreath recipe.
6. Baked three-cheese tomato strata
Photo, Michael Graydon.
If you love bruschetta and garlic bread, you will love this strata. The cheeses and tomatoes are cooked into the bread for pure deliciousness. Get our three cheese tomato strata recipe.
7. Egg & toast tartlets
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
8. Chocolate babka bread
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
This sweet bread, topped with crunchy streusel and swirled with butter and dark chocolate, is breakfast and dessert all rolled into one. Get our chocolate babka bread recipe.
9. Eggnog lattes
Photo, Erik Putz.
Warm, rich and frothy — these lattes are a decadent way to start the day. Get our eggnog lattes recipe.
10. Mincemeat baked french toast
Photo, Erik Putz.
11. French onion tart
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
This savoury, sophisticated brunch tart will disappear quickly — so you better act quick to get a slice for yourself! Gruyère cheese, thyme and shallots are a winning combination in this creamy quiche. Get our french onion tart recipe.
12. Creamy pear and mascarpone brioche
Photo, Sian Richards.
13. Slow-rise Italian panettone
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
14. Cheese and mushroom strata
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
15. French toast with raspberry cream
Photo, James Tse.
Our sinfully rich version of this brunch staple is sandwiched around a creamy filling ahead of time and bakes in the oven, leaving you lots of time to enjoy the morning. Get our french toast with raspberry cream recipe.
16. Easy eggs benedict
17. Monkey bread
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
Dipped in cinnamon sugar, each piece of this show-stopping pull-apart bread will melt in your mouth. It’s the ideal holiday treat to set out on the brunch table. Get our monkey bread recipe.
18. Eggnog scones
Photo, Erik Putz
Bring eggnog to the breakfast table with these buttery sugar-sprinkled scones. Get our eggnog scones recipe.