18 Perfect Holiday Brunch Recipes

1. Croissant sticky-bun bread pudding

Friends and family will love this delicious make-ahead dish that can be served for brunch or dessert. Save your day-old croissants for this recipe — they work best for soaking up all the flavourful ingredients. Get our croissant sticky-bun bread pudding recipe.

2. Eggs in cheddar scones

Flaky buttermilk scones with soft eggs and sharp cheddar are a match made in brunch heaven. Kitchen tip: The whites should be slightly jiggly when removed from the oven, as the eggs will continue to cook in the hot scones. Get our eggs in cheddar scones recipe.







3. Homemade crepes

Create this French classic at home! For a deliciously upgraded brunch, fold cooked crepes around ingredients like Gruyère, ham and chives, spinach, sauteed mushrooms and monterey jack, or cream and fresh berries. Get our classic crepes recipe.

4. Caramel-pecan sticky buns

This easy brunch treat — crammed with brown sugar and pecans — gives new meaning to the phrase “sticky fingers.” Get our caramel-pecan sticky buns recipe.

5. Cinnamon twist wreath

Perfect for an indulgent weekend breakfast — or an brunch show-stopper — this simple loaf (it starts out just like cinnamon buns) is a beautiful twist on a classic favourite. Get our cinnamon twist wreath recipe.

6. Baked three-cheese tomato strata

If you love bruschetta and garlic bread, you will love this strata. The cheeses and tomatoes are cooked into the bread for pure deliciousness. Get our three cheese tomato strata recipe.

7. Egg & toast tartlets

These tasty tartlets take eggs and toast to a whole new level. Perfect for big brunch gatherings. Get our egg and toast tartlets recipe.

8. Chocolate babka bread

This sweet bread, topped with crunchy streusel and swirled with butter and dark chocolate, is breakfast and dessert all rolled into one. Get our chocolate babka bread recipe.

9. Eggnog lattes

Warm, rich and frothy — these lattes are a decadent way to start the day. Get our eggnog lattes recipe.

10. Mincemeat baked french toast

Mincemeat makes a delightfully festive french toast, and it’s great for a crowd. Get our mincemeat baked french toast recipe.

11. French onion tart

This savoury, sophisticated brunch tart will disappear quickly — so you better act quick to get a slice for yourself! Gruyère cheese, thyme and shallots are a winning combination in this creamy quiche. Get our french onion tart recipe.

12. Creamy pear and mascarpone brioche

Warm pears cooked in brandy sauce top slices of sweet brioche, turning bunch into a decadent event. Get our creamy pear and mascarpone brioche recipe.

13. Slow-rise Italian panettone

This festive Italian sweet bread is bursting with dried fruit goodness. Serve it warm at a holiday breakfast or for dessert. Get our slow-rise Italian panettone recipe.

14. Cheese and mushroom strata

Never throw out stale bread! Store it in the freezer to make this fabulous dish. It’s terrific for family brunch. Get our cheese and mushroom strata recipe.

15. French toast with raspberry cream

Our sinfully rich version of this brunch staple is sandwiched around a creamy filling ahead of time and bakes in the oven, leaving you lots of time to enjoy the morning. Get our french toast with raspberry cream recipe.

16. Easy eggs benedict

Our version of this Sunday brunch classic is stress-free to make, so why not dazzle friends and family over the holidays by adding it to the brunch spread? Get our easy eggs benedict with hash browns recipe.

17. Monkey bread

Dipped in cinnamon sugar, each piece of this show-stopping pull-apart bread will melt in your mouth. It’s the ideal holiday treat to set out on the brunch table. Get our monkey bread recipe.

18. Eggnog scones