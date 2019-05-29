Curry-Coconut Chicken Skewers, Plus 4 More Weeknight Dinner Recipes

Now that the grill has officially been warmed up, it’s time to slide more outdoor cooking into our weeknight routines. From chicken skewers to grilled steak salad, we have fast and easy options for the after-work dinner dash. Find your dinner inspiration in the gallery below:

Gallery Dinner Plan June 30 Photo, Erik Putz. Monday: Curried coconut chicken skewers with honey-lime coleslaw Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.

With an addictive curry and coconut sauce, you’ll want to make these spicy chicken skewers over and over—good thing they’re quick! Get this curried coconut chicken recipe.