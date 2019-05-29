Recipe Collections

Curry-Coconut Chicken Skewers, Plus 4 More Weeknight Dinner Recipes

From Thai-inspired chicken skewers to an easy pesto pasta, this week’s dinner plan delivers a world of flavours.

by

Now that the grill has officially been warmed up, it’s time to slide more outdoor cooking into our weeknight routines. From chicken skewers to grilled steak salad, we have fast and easy options for the after-work dinner dash. Find your dinner inspiration in the gallery below:

Dinner Plan June 30
Photo, Erik Putz.

Monday: Curried coconut chicken skewers with honey-lime coleslaw

Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.
With an addictive curry and coconut sauce, you’ll want to make these spicy chicken skewers over and over—good thing they’re quick! Get this curried coconut chicken recipe.
