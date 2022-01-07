Recipe Collections

6 Fresh, Filling Chicken Salad Recipes

The key to making this go-to entrée-salad protein sing: dressing it up with grains, fruit and roasted veggies.

By Updated

A pink bowl of Chicken Salad with Peanut Butter and Curry Dressing on a pink table against a pink background

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Chicken Salad with Peanut Butter and Curry Dressing

Add some new flavours to a classic salad with this sweet and tangy bowl. Get this chicken salad with peanut butter and curry dressing recipe.

A pink bowl of farro salad with chicken and caprese on a pink table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Warm Chicken and Farro Caprese Salad

Comfort food in salad form–this fibre-rich dish is the perfect winter pick-me-up. Get this warm chicken and farro Caprese salad recipe.

Cobb salad with sliced soft-boiled eggs, tomatoes and chicken in a pink bowl on a pink table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Rotisserie Chicken Winter Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken Skin

Take the hearty salad classic up a notch with sweet potatoes and crispy chicken bits. Get this rotisserie chicken winter cobb salad with crispy chicken skin recipe.

Creamy salad with apples, grapes, celery and chicken on a pink plate sitting on a pink table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Winter Waldorf Salad

Packed with roasted fruits and nuts, this refreshing salad is bursting with flavour. Get this winter Waldorf salad recipe.

Salad with avocado, sliced chicken and oranges on a pink plate in front of a purple background.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Colourburst Citrus Chicken Salad

Orange slices, beets and radishes give this salad a zesty kick. Get this colourburst citrus chicken salad recipe.

Leafy salad with pears, nuts and shredded chicken on a pink plate.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Chicken, Pear and Roasted Parsnip Salad

Combine fresh pear with sharp gorgonzola cheese for a plate of sweet and salty goodness. Get this chicken, pear and roasted parsnip salad recipe.

4 ways to cook chicken breasts

For each method, use 4 small skinless, boneless chicken breasts (about 200 g each). A chicken breast is cooked through when a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat reaches 165F. For an easy, no-cook method, substitute store-bought rotisserie chicken.

Pan-frying
Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 tbsp oil and then chicken breasts. Cook until bottom of chicken is golden-brown, about 3 min. Reduce heat to medium-low. Flip chicken. Cook, covered with a lid, until bottom of chicken is golden-brown and cooked through, about 7 min.

Poaching
Boil 4 cups salted water or chicken broth in a large saucepan. Reduce heat to medium. Add chicken breasts. Gently poach, flipping halfway, until cooked through, 8 to 10 min.

Roasting
Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat a large ovenproof frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 tbsp oil and then chicken breasts. Cook until just golden-brown, about 2 min per side. Transfer pan to a 450F oven. Roast until chicken is cooked through, 10 to 12 min. (If you don’t have an ovenproof pan, transfer chicken to a baking sheet.)

Grilling
Preheat barbecue to medium. Brush chicken with 1 tbsp oil and season with salt and pepper. Oil grill. Barbecue chicken until grill-marked and cooked through, 5 to 6 min per side.

FILED UNDER: