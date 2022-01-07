6 Fresh, Filling Chicken Salad Recipes

The key to making this go-to entrée-salad protein sing: dressing it up with grains, fruit and roasted veggies.

Chicken Salad with Peanut Butter and Curry Dressing

Add some new flavours to a classic salad with this sweet and tangy bowl. Get this chicken salad with peanut butter and curry dressing recipe.

Warm Chicken and Farro Caprese Salad

Comfort food in salad form–this fibre-rich dish is the perfect winter pick-me-up. Get this warm chicken and farro Caprese salad recipe.

Rotisserie Chicken Winter Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken Skin

Take the hearty salad classic up a notch with sweet potatoes and crispy chicken bits. Get this rotisserie chicken winter cobb salad with crispy chicken skin recipe.

Winter Waldorf Salad

Packed with roasted fruits and nuts, this refreshing salad is bursting with flavour. Get this winter Waldorf salad recipe.

Colourburst Citrus Chicken Salad

Orange slices, beets and radishes give this salad a zesty kick. Get this colourburst citrus chicken salad recipe.

Chicken, Pear and Roasted Parsnip Salad

Combine fresh pear with sharp gorgonzola cheese for a plate of sweet and salty goodness. Get this chicken, pear and roasted parsnip salad recipe.

4 ways to cook chicken breasts

For each method, use 4 small skinless, boneless chicken breasts (about 200 g each). A chicken breast is cooked through when a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat reaches 165F. For an easy, no-cook method, substitute store-bought rotisserie chicken.

Pan-frying

Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 tbsp oil and then chicken breasts. Cook until bottom of chicken is golden-brown, about 3 min. Reduce heat to medium-low. Flip chicken. Cook, covered with a lid, until bottom of chicken is golden-brown and cooked through, about 7 min.

Poaching

Boil 4 cups salted water or chicken broth in a large saucepan. Reduce heat to medium. Add chicken breasts. Gently poach, flipping halfway, until cooked through, 8 to 10 min.

Roasting

Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat a large ovenproof frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 tbsp oil and then chicken breasts. Cook until just golden-brown, about 2 min per side. Transfer pan to a 450F oven. Roast until chicken is cooked through, 10 to 12 min. (If you don’t have an ovenproof pan, transfer chicken to a baking sheet.)

Grilling

Preheat barbecue to medium. Brush chicken with 1 tbsp oil and season with salt and pepper. Oil grill. Barbecue chicken until grill-marked and cooked through, 5 to 6 min per side.