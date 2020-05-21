5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Buttery Tomato Pasta

We’ve planned a set of easy meals for next week’s dinner, so plan ahead with these recipes: breakfast for dinner, quick stir-fry, heart-healthy salmon, plus an optional recipe for easy homemade crackers to get you through your weekday snacking.
Flank steak and hash browns
Breakfast for dinner gets a delicious upgrade: the crisp pan-fried potatoes get dressed up with sun-dried tomatoes, while the beef gets a zesty and peppery arugula gremolata to finish. Get the flank steak and hash browns recipe.
