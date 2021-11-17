Recipe Collections

16 Broccoli Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of Right Now

Adding extra greens to dinner has never been easier. This versatile broccoli collection features frittata, hummus, soup, and more.

By Updated

Broccoli is a versatile vegetable that can do a lot of different things in the kitchen, whether it’s puréed down into a comforting broccoli-cheddar soup, or the clever base of a creamy, nutty hummus. Here are just a few of our favourite broccoli recipes that make the most of this dark green cruciferous vegetable.

Miso-glazed chicken thighs and king oyster mushrooms
Photo: Carmen Cheung.

Miso-glazed chicken thighs and king oyster mushrooms

Sheet-pan dinners are weeknight winners! Besides the rice, this sweet and savoury dish comes together on one pan, making cleanup a breeze. Get this miso-glazed chicken thighs recipe.

How to make one-pot pasta with broccoli

FILED UNDER: