16 Broccoli Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of Right Now

Broccoli is a versatile vegetable that can do a lot of different things in the kitchen, whether it’s puréed down into a comforting broccoli-cheddar soup, or the clever base of a creamy, nutty hummus. Here are just a few of our favourite broccoli recipes that make the most of this dark green cruciferous vegetable.
Miso-glazed chicken thighs and king oyster mushrooms
Sheet-pan dinners are weeknight winners! Besides the rice, this sweet and savoury dish comes together on one pan, making cleanup a breeze. Get this miso-glazed chicken thighs recipe.
How to make one-pot pasta with broccoli
FILED UNDER: Dinner Editor's Picks