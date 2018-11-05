Recipe Collections

13 Broccoli Recipes We Can’t Get Enough Of Right Now

Adding extra greens to dinner has never been easier.

by

Broccoli is a versatile vegetable that can do a lot of different things in the kitchen, whether it’s puréed down into a comforting broccoli-cheddar soup, or the clever base of a creamy, nutty hummus. Here are just a few of our favourite ways to use this cruciferous vegetable:

’Cheesy’ vegan broccoli and cauliflower bites
13
view slideshow
Photos

How to make one-pot pasta with broccoli, tomatoes and peas
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram