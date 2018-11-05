13 Broccoli Recipes We Can’t Get Enough Of Right Now

1. ’Cheesy’ vegan broccoli and cauliflower bites
2. Skillet broccoli and potato frittata
3. Broccoli hummus
A nutty green vegetable hummus that works as an elegant appetizer or easy snack. Top with sesame seeds, pistachios, pepitas and chopped herbs for an herbaceous, crunchy finish. Get this broccoli hummus recipe.
4. Broccoli and cheddar soup
5. Broccoli cheddar tots
Move over PB&J: broccoli and cheese is competing for the best-pairing crown. Blended into a tot, these oven-baked treats are a great side dish or appetizer. Get this broccoli cheddar tots recipe.
6. One-pot primavera pasta with spring peas
7. Charred broccoli with curry dressing
Fire up a cast iron skillet to give your broccoli a nice bit of a charring and then drizzle the veggies with a garam-masala-and-ginger vinegrette for an easy weeknight side dish. Get this charred broccoli with curry dressing recipe.
8. Chipotle roasted chicken and broccoli
9. Broccoli and chicken coconut stir fry
10. Squash salad with pumpkin seeds
11. Sesame beef and broccoli vermicelli bowl
12. Broccoli slaw with peanut dressing
Who knew peanuts and broccoli made such fitting partners? The slaw dressing is made with a generous portion of real peanut butter and toasted peanuts. It’s great as a side, or as a topping on a hearty sandwich. Get this broccoli slaw with peanut dressing recipe.
13. Pita pizza with hummus and mint
