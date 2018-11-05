13 Broccoli Recipes We Can’t Get Enough Of Right Now

1. ’Cheesy’ vegan broccoli and cauliflower bites

If you’re craving cheesy broccoli, but are looking for a vegan alternative, nutritional yeast is a great substitute for cheese. Get this ‘cheesy’ vegan broccoli and cauliflower bites recipe.

2. Skillet broccoli and potato frittata

Eggs for dinner? Why not! This potato and broccoli frittata is packed with veggies and makes for a filling (and easy-to-make) weeknight meal. Get this skillet broccoli and potato frittata recipe.

3. Broccoli hummus

A nutty green vegetable hummus that works as an elegant appetizer or easy snack. Top with sesame seeds, pistachios, pepitas and chopped herbs for an herbaceous, crunchy finish. Get this broccoli hummus recipe.

4. Broccoli and cheddar soup

Made with milk, instead of cream, this cheesy soup has only 191 calories, and is a cozy way to get your veggies. Get this broccoli and cheddar soup recipe.

5. Broccoli cheddar tots

Move over PB&J: broccoli and cheese is competing for the best-pairing crown. Blended into a tot, these oven-baked treats are a great side dish or appetizer. Get this broccoli cheddar tots recipe.

6. One-pot primavera pasta with spring peas

You can make this bright pasta with just one pan. (Enough said, right?) Get this one-pot primavera pasta with spring peas recipe.

7. Charred broccoli with curry dressing

Fire up a cast iron skillet to give your broccoli a nice bit of a charring and then drizzle the veggies with a garam-masala-and-ginger vinegrette for an easy weeknight side dish. Get this charred broccoli with curry dressing recipe.

8. Chipotle roasted chicken and broccoli

This dinner is a breeze to whip up: just smother chicken legs with broccoli and chipotle butter sauce, toss it onto a sheet pan and bake. A perfect no-hassle meal. Get this chipotle roasted chicken and broccoli recipe.

9. Broccoli and chicken coconut stir fry

Ready in less than 30 minutes, this stir fry is easy to throw together after a long day of work. Get this broccoli and chicken coconut stir fry recipe.

10. Squash salad with pumpkin seeds

A power salad packed with the good sttuff: beans, broccoli, squash, quinoa and dried cherries. Get this squash salad with pumpkin seeds recipe.

11. Sesame beef and broccoli vermicelli bowl

Ditch the take out tonight, and give this beef and broccoli stir fry a try. Serve it over vermicelli noodles and garnish with sesame seeds. Get this sesame beef and broccoli vermicelli bowl recipe.

12. Broccoli slaw with peanut dressing

Who knew peanuts and broccoli made such fitting partners? The slaw dressing is made with a generous portion of real peanut butter and toasted peanuts. It’s great as a side, or as a topping on a hearty sandwich. Get this broccoli slaw with peanut dressing recipe.

13. Pita pizza with hummus and mint