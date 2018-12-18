11 Decadent Breakfast Breads For New Year’s Day

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Make the first meal of 2019 one to remember with gorgeous breads and buns. From cinnamon-laced twist breads to fluffy cinnamon buns (watch how they’re made below) and an unreal chocolate loaf, there’s an indulgent breakfast treat here for everyone.