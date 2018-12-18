Recipe Collections

11 Decadent Breakfast Breads For New Year’s Day

Let’s celebrate the new year with a bevy of breakfast options, from golden challah to a streusel-topped loaf swirled with butter and dark chocolate.

Make the first meal of 2019 one to remember with gorgeous breads and buns. From cinnamon-laced twist breads to fluffy cinnamon buns (watch how they’re made below) and an unreal chocolate loaf, there’s an indulgent breakfast treat here for everyone.

Babka bread rolls
Watch: How to make cinnamon buns
