11 Decadent Breakfast Breads For New Year’s Day

1. Babka bread rolls

These sweet buns, topped with crunchy streusel and swirled with butter and dark chocolate, are breakfast and dessert all rolled into one. Get our babka bread rolls recipe.

2. Chocolate babka spiral

This sweet bread, topped with crunchy streusel and swirled with butter and dark chocolate, is breakfast and dessert all rolled into one. Get our chocolate babke bread recipe.

3. Cinnamon twist wreath

This cinnamon twist weath is so pretty you’ll almost want to hang it on your door (but that would be foolish! Why waste such a tasty treat?). Get our cinnamon twist wreath recipe.

4. Cinnamon Scroll Loaf

Evoke memories of holidays past with the scent of a fresh-baked cinnamon loaf. Get our cinnamon scroll loaf recipe.

5. Cinnamon Buns

Start your New Year’s right, with these tasty rolls – you can start counting calories tomorrow. Get our cinnamon buns recipe.

6. Golden challah bread

Made from a centuries-old recipe (passed down from a rabbi’s mother-in-law!), this loaf couldn’t be more authentic. With its chewy crust and oh-so-tender centre, it also couldn’t be more delicious. Gather the family and break bread in style. Get our golden challah bread recipe.

7. Monkey bread

This kid-friendly, gooey, pull-apart bread is the perfect holiday breakfast. Get our monkey bread recipe.

8. White chocolate scones

Because when else can you get away with chocolate for breakfast, right? Top these delicious oven-baked scones with yogurt creme fraiche for a delectably creamy treat. Get our white chocolate scones recipe.

9. Creamy pear and mascarpone brioche

Warm pears cooked in a sweet brandy sauce top this decadent brioche, making it an indulgent recipe for holiday brunch. Get our pear and mascarpone brioche recipe.

10. Caramel-pecan sticky buns

This easy brunch treat — crammed with brown sugar and pecans — gives new meaning to the phrase “sticky fingers”. Get our caramel-pecan sticky buns recipe.

11. Slow cooker cinnamon-raisin swirl bread