7 Easy Holiday Stuffing Recipes

1. Leek, hazelnut and dried pear stuffing

Savoury and sweet with a hazelnut crunch, this is an elegant stuffing recipe to add to your holiday repertoire. Get our leek hazelnut and dried pear stuffing recipe.

2. Best-ever stuffing

We asked readers whether stuffing is best with or without meat, and the overwhelming response was without. (Just in case, we have also included a delicious sausage variation.) Tip: For effortless, delicious stuffing, bake it on its own — not in the turkey. Get our best-ever stuffing recipe.

3. Chestnut and sausage stuffing

Leftovers? What leftovers? This sweet and savoury stuffing is the perfect complement to our honey and herb turkey. (And will disappear lightning-fast.) Get our chestnut and sausage stuffing recipe.

4. Turkey and Italian polenta stuffing

Tip: Stuffing can be prepared (but not baked) a day ahead. Refrigerate, covered, up to 1 day. Add 10 min to baking time. Get our Italian polenta stuffing recipe.

5. Sausage and water chestnut stuffing

Cooking tip: To save time, position two racks in the lower part of oven, position the stuffing below the turkey and bake at the same time. Get our sausage and water chestnut stuffing recipe.

6. Sweet potato stuffing

This dish, made with whole wheat bread, sweet potatoes, juicy cranberries, crunchy walnuts and fragrant herbs, is a medley of flavours and textures. Get our sweet potato stuffing recipe.

7. Sausage and raisin stuffing