21 Buttery And Delicious Shortbread Cookies

1. Whipped shortbread cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
2. Brown butter shortbread squares with roasted white chocolate
3. Hot toddy shortbread
Photo, Sian Richards.
Add lemon zest and a whiskey glaze to our classic shortbread cookie recipe and voila! Hot toddy cookies for one and all. Get this hot toddy shortbread recipe.
4. Ultimate shortbread cookie
These shortbreads are melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Between our chocolate, lemon, and Skor bar variations, that festive cookie tin you keep stocked for drop-by guests won’t stay full for long. Get this ultimate shortbread cookie recipe.
5. Oatmeal shortbread bar
Photo, Sian Richards.
6. Crisp maple shortbread cookies
7. Raspberry jam shortbread balls
8. Maple-pecan shortbread bar
Photo, Sian Richards.
9. Fennel and fig shortbread bars
Photo, Sian Richards.
10. Millionaire shortbread bar
11. Classic shortbread bar
Photo, Sian Richards.
They’re classics for a reason. (These sweets also pack beautifully in holiday boxes for cookie exchanges and potluck parties.) Get this classic shortbread bar recipe.
12. Milk chocolate shortbread icebox cookie
Photo, Sian Richards.
13. Cinnamon-hazelnut shortbread bar
Photo, Sian Richards.
14. Caramel shortbread bites
15. Chocolate sea salt shortbread
16. Cranberry shortbread chews
17. White-chocolate espresso shortbread icebox cookie
Photo, Sian Richards.
18. Lemon-poppyseed icebox shortbread cookie
Photo, Sian Richards.
19. Glace cherry shortbread cookie balls
20. Lavender shortbread bar
21. Sticky-toffee shortbread bars