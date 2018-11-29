21 Buttery And Delicious Shortbread Cookies

1. Whipped shortbread cookies

One of our most popular cookie recipes this year! Each bite of these delicate, buttery cookies melts in your mouth. Get this whipped shortbread cookies recipe.

2. Brown butter shortbread squares with roasted white chocolate

Topped with roasted white chocolate and browned butter, these squares have a delicious smoked and nutty flavour. Get this brown butter shortbread squares with roasted white chocolate recipe.

3. Hot toddy shortbread

Add lemon zest and a whiskey glaze to our classic shortbread cookie recipe and voila! Hot toddy cookies for one and all. Get this hot toddy shortbread recipe.

4. Ultimate shortbread cookie

These shortbreads are melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Between our chocolate, lemon, and Skor bar variations, that festive cookie tin you keep stocked for drop-by guests won’t stay full for long. Get this ultimate shortbread cookie recipe.

5. Oatmeal shortbread bar

An amazing mash-up of our favourite Christmas cookie with our favourite everyday cookie. Get this oatmeal shortbread bad recipe.

6. Crisp maple shortbread cookies

Maple-glazed holiday perfection. Get this crisp maple shortbread cookies recipe.

7. Raspberry jam shortbread balls

Swirl a little raspberry jam into your cookies for a sweet-tart surprise. Get this raspberry jam shortbread balls recipe.

8. Maple-pecan shortbread bar

A drizzle of maple icing adds the perfect touch to these pecan-laced bars. Get this maple-pecan shortbread bar recipe.

9. Fennel and fig shortbread bars

The strength of fennel seeds is tempered by sweet fig, turning this holiday classic into a surprisingly fresh new favourite. Get this fennel and fig shortbread bars recipe.

10. Millionaire shortbread bar

Rich decadence no one will able to turn down. Get this millionaire shortbread bar recipe.

11. Classic shortbread bar

They’re classics for a reason. (These sweets also pack beautifully in holiday boxes for cookie exchanges and potluck parties.) Get this classic shortbread bar recipe.

12. Milk chocolate shortbread icebox cookie

There’s always room for a little extra chocolate. Get this milk chocolate shortbread icebox cookies recipe.

13. Cinnamon-hazelnut shortbread bar

For the hazelnut-lovers, these cinnamon-laced cookeis are irrestible. Get this cinnamon-hazelnut shortbread bad recipe.

14. Caramel shortbread bites

Hint: there’s a decadent surprise inside. Get this caramel shortbread bites recipe.

15. Chocolate sea salt shortbread

Dusted with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt, these cocoa cookies are a favourite in our kitchen. Get this chocolate sea salt shortbread recipe.

16. Cranberry shortbread chews

Each bite gives you the buttery goodness of shortbread, with the sweet-tart finish of the most festive berry. Get this cranberry shortbread chews recipe.

17. White-chocolate espresso shortbread icebox cookie

We just can’t get enough. These cookies are just perfect for dipping in a hot cocoa or after-dinner coffee. Get this white-chocolate espresso shortbread icebox cookie recipe.

18. Lemon-poppyseed icebox shortbread cookie

Zesty and sweet, these shortbreads get an extra drizzle of lemony icing for a holiday-worthy finish. Get this lemon-poppyseed icebox shortbread cookie recipe.

19. Glace cherry shortbread cookie balls

A sweet cherry surprise, wrapped in a buttery-crisp outer layer. Get this glace cherry shortbread cookie ball recipe.

20. Lavender shortbread bar

A deliciously floral take on dessert. Get this lavendar shortbread bar recipe.

21. Sticky-toffee shortbread bars