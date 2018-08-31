Our 10 Most Popular Recipes Of Summer 2018

1. Classic peach pie

You can never go wrong with a classic! Get this peach pie recipe.

2. Baby-red-potato-salad

You can keep eating al fresco as long as it’s still warm out, so make this as a perfect outdoor side. Get this baby-red potato salad recipe.

3. Peach upside-down cake

This stunning dessert is deceptively simple. Try it with the last of your in-season peaches. Get this peach upside-down cake recipe.

4. Rhubarb muffins

Put that frozen rhubarb to work and make these spring-inspired muffins. Get this rhubarb muffins recipe.

5. Memphis-style pork ribs

Fire up the grill one last time for this epic take on ribs. Get this Memphis-style pork ribs recipe.

6. Peach crisp

Seasonal peaches are the star of this summery, five-ingredient dessert. Get this peach crisp recipe.

7. Homemade crepes

Fill these crepes with whatever fruit you have on hand for a delicious breakfast or dessert. Get this homemade crepes recipe.

8. Chocolate-zucchini muffins

You’d never guess these fudgy muffins are filled with oodles of healthy zucchini. Get this chocolate-zucchini muffins recipe.

9. Roasted spaghetti squash

You don’t need fall weather to enjoy this hearty gourd, which is available all year round. Get this roasted spaghetti squash recipe.

10. Rhubarb crisp