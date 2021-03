From a seasoned roast, to minted chops and a za'atar-crusted favourite — here are the best spring lamb recipes to try this season.

From how to cook roasted rack of lamb for Easter dinner, to what to do with those on-sale lamb chops you nabbed at the grocery post-long weekend, there’s an easy an elegant spring meal here for you and the family to enjoy.

Gallery Spring lamb recipes Photo, Erik Putz. Lamb baklava Baklava may traditionally be thought of as a sweet treat, but there's no reason it can't be savoury. This lamb baklava makes a delicious and stunning main dish. Get this lamb baklava recipe.