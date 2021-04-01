Recipe Collections

20 Of Our Favourite Easter Brunch Recipes, Starting With Banana Bread Pancakes

Plus, hot cross buns, fancy French toast, cheesy strata and more. (Is it Sunday yet?)

By

Spice up brunch at home this weekend with a variety of old and new favourites. From traditional hot cross buns to warm waffles, a stack of banana bread pancakes or a cup of matcha chia pudding, there’s more than enough inspiration below to feed the whole family.

Banana bread pancakes
Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Rich banana bread pancakes loaded with walnuts and chocolate chips are a great addition to any brunch table. Get this banana bread pancakes recipe.

Easter brunch recipe classic: Fluffy cinnamon buns

