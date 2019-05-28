31 Of Our Very Best Burger Recipes

At the top of our summer barbecuing list? The humble burger. From our famous quinoa veggie burger to saucy chicken burgers to towering, over-the-top patty stacks, there’s no shortage of choice. Try not to drool on your screen or keyboard while scrolling through over 30 recipes below.

Gallery Best burgers Photo, Erik Putz. Caramelized onion burgers with garlic aioli Topped with sweet onions and savoury aioli, this perfectly charred burger is a classic barbecue fave. Get this caramelized onion burger with garlic aioli recipe.