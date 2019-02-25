Recipe Collections

25 Of Our Best Avocado Recipes

Here are our favourite excuses to eat avocado, including a mighty fine avocado toast (embrace it, it’s here to stay).

A chameleon of the produce aisle, the avocado can be used in everything from dressings and smoothies to salads, sandwiches, dips and baked goods. But if you’re only using them for guacamole (no judgement here), we’ve got more than 20 inspiring avocado recipes for you to try:

Tomato-avocado toast
A few useful avocado facts

1. Despite their luxurious and creamy texture, one avocado boasts more than 9 g of fibre — more than any other fruit.

2. Half an avocado has more potassium than a banana and lots of brain-protecting folate.

3. Avocados also have the mono- and polyunsaturated “good” fats that are recommended as part of a healthy diet. Bonus: avocado oil may significantly increase the amount of collagen in skin, which may help improve your skin tone and its elasticity.

Watch: How to pit an avocado safely
