Berry Simple: 6 New Strawberry Recipes

Ripe strawberries—and their short shelf life—remind us to seize joy when we can. And what better way than with dessert?

Strawberry Yogurt Snacking Cake

This casual cake makes a perfectly acceptable breakfast, too. Get our Strawberry Yogurt Snacking Cake recipe here.

Strawberry and Honey Semifreddo

This dessert will be your back-pocket recipe all season: Make the semifreddo and compote ahead of time to suit your schedule. The best part? A semifreddo is just that: semi-firm. This dessert won’t get too solid to eat, no matter how long it’s frozen. Get our Strawberry and Honey Semifreddo recipe here

Pretty In Pink Strawberry Pavlova

We use a double dose of strawberries in this impressive dessert. Freeze-dried berries give the meringue its blush-pink hue, while fresh berries add aromatic sweetness. Every batch of fresh strawberries is different so adjust the amounts of sugar and lemon juice as needed in Step 5. Get our Pretty In Pink Strawberry Pavlova recipe here.

Glazed Strawberry Hand Pies

All the nostalgic fun of a toaster pastry—with so much more fresh flavour. Get our Glazed Strawberry Hand Pies recipe here.

Strawberry and Lime Curd Trifle

Tart lime curd and buttery pistachios add a pale green contrast to rosy strawberries and the pairing is reminiscent of those strawberry-kiwi-flavoured treats you enjoyed as a kid. Take the shortcut with store-bought angel food cake; this trifle is full of other homemade elements. Get our Strawberry and Lime Curd Trifle recipe here.

Strawberry Grapefruit Smash

This sweet-and-tart gin cocktail is the perfect toast to fresh, peak-season strawberries. Get our Strawberry Grapefruit Smash recipe here.

