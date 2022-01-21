6 Main-Course-Worthy Beef And Pork Salad Recipes

Steak and Potato Salad with Horseradish Dressing

Eat your greens with a generous helping of roasted vegetables and a pan-seared steak. Get our steak and potato salad with horseradish dressing recipe.

Steak and Arugula Salad with Warm Tomato Dressing

With garlicky Dijon dressing and a base of crunchy arugula, this steak salad checks all the flavour boxes. Get our steak and arugula salad with warm tomato dressing recipe.

Roasted Cabbage with Pork Larb Salad

Who needs lettuce? This hearty cabbage salad with sweet and spicy pork will keep you satisfied. Get our roasted cabbage with pork larb salad recipe.

Black Kale, Bacon and Roasted Tomato Panzanella

Starring crispy bacon bits and homemade croutons, this is not your typical kale salad. Get our black kale, bacon and roasted tomato panzanella recipe.

Winter Steak and Mushroom Salad

Oven-roasted oyster mushrooms and sharp Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese make this a salad to get excited about. Get our winter steak and mushroom salad recipe.

Fig Salad with Warm Bacon Dressing

Juicy fruit, salty blue cheese and bitter radicchio give this dish a perfect balance of flavours and textures. Get our fig salad with warm bacon dressing recipe.

A guide to vinegar

Vinegar brightens any salad—but not all vinegars work the same way. Here’s what you should know about three classics.

Balsamic vinegar: Authentic balsamic vinegar has a protected designation of origin seal on its label, a guarantee that the vinegar is made in the traditional way in the Italian regions of Modena and Reggio Emilia. Specific grape varietals are crushed, cooked down until caramelized and aged in a series of barrels for a minimum of 12 years—sometimes up to 50. Over time, each barrel imparts its own flavour to the vinegar, which continues to thicken until it has a sweet, mellow flavour and a syrupy consistency. Some of the oldest vintages can even be poured on ice cream.

Authentic balsamic vinegars can be pricey, but the grocery store stuff is fine for your daily salad needs—it’s made by boiling down a combination of wine vinegar and grape must (pressed juice from grapes and stems). White balsamic is milder and less sweet than classic balsamic. It’s mostly made the same way, but is cooked at a lower temperature to maintain its golden hue. White balsamic is ideal if you want a dressing that’s lighter in colour, but substituting one for the other is generally fine.

Sherry vinegar: Authentic sherry vinegar, made in southwestern Spain, also carries a protected designation: It’s made by naturally fermenting sherry wine, which is then aged in oak barrels for at least six months to give it a slight oaky flavour. Grocery store versions exist, though they’re not as readily available as balsamic. It won’t replicate the flavour, but red or white wine vinegar can be substituted in a pinch.

Wine vinegar: White and red wine vinegars are both made from wine. And just like drinking wines, red wine vinegar is often more robust, with a bolder flavour than its white counterpart. White wine vinegar has a slightly brighter, more delicate flavour. Wine vinegars are interchangeable in a pinch, as they have similar acidity levels.

