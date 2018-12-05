12 Essential, No-Fail Holiday Recipes (Including The Ultimate Mashed Potatoes)

1. The perfect cheese straws
Photo, Erik Putz.
For crisp, savoury snacks, use all-butter puff pastry, thawed overnight in the fridge. Tip: Press finely grated parmesan into the pastry with a rolling pin. Get our puff pastry cheese straws recipe.
2. The perfect baked brie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
A appetizer everyone will keep coming back for (it’s elegant and oh-so easy, watch how it’s made), this oozey cheese will always get devoured on the spot. Get our baked brie recipe.
3. Butterflied roast turkey with gravy
Photo, Erik Putz.
4. The perfect beef tenderloin
Photo, Erik Putz.
For a golden-brown roast, dry the beef with paper towels before adding the herb crust. Next, start roasting at a high heat, then reduce to low. Let the roast rest while making gravy. Get the recipe.
5. Pineapple-ginger-glazed ham
Photo, Erik Putz.
Holiday hams are pretty. And pretty delicious. This straight-forward pineapple-ginger-glazed ham will wow even the pickiest eater. Get our glazed ham recipe.
6. The perfect turkey stuffing
Photo, Erik Putz.
7. Easy scalloped potatoes
Photo, Erik Putz.
Holidays just aren’t the same without rich, creamy scalloped potatoes on the table. And don’t worry — it’s an easy recipe to master. Soon, it’ll make appearances at all your big family meals (and that’s definitely a good thing). Get our scalloped potatoes recipe.
8. The perfect mashed potatoes
Photo, Erik Putz.
For a creamy, smooth mash, use Yukon gold potatoes. Tip: Press them through a potato ricer and season with both cream and butter. Get our perfect mashed potatoes recipe.
9. The perfect brussels sprouts
Photo, Erik Putz.
For tender-crisp sprouts, boil briefly, then plunge them into ice water to stop the cooking. Then, heat them up in a frying pan with bacon and maple. Get our roasted brussels sprouts recipe.
10. The perfect green beans
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Tender-crisp green beans with toasted hazelnuts and bread crumbs are simple, delicious perfection. Get our nutty green beans recipe.
11. The perfect baked french toast
Photo, Erik Putz.
12. The perfect cheesecake
Photo, Erik Putz.
For an extraordinary cheesecake, line the pan with parchment paper and wrap the outside with foil to prevent leaks. Bake in a water bath. After baking, cool in pan to room temperature, then chill before serving. Get our cheesecake recipe.