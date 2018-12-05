12 Essential, No-Fail Holiday Recipes (Including The Ultimate Mashed Potatoes)

1. The perfect cheese straws

For crisp, savoury snacks, use all-butter puff pastry, thawed overnight in the fridge. Tip: Press finely grated parmesan into the pastry with a rolling pin. Get our puff pastry cheese straws recipe.

2. The perfect baked brie

A appetizer everyone will keep coming back for (it’s elegant and oh-so easy, watch how it’s made), this oozey cheese will always get devoured on the spot. Get our baked brie recipe.

3. Butterflied roast turkey with gravy

Turkeys might seem daunting, but we’ve got a secret for a perfectly browned juicy bird (hint, it’s a technique called spatchcocking). Get our butterflied roast turkey recipe.

4. The perfect beef tenderloin

For a golden-brown roast, dry the beef with paper towels before adding the herb crust. Next, start roasting at a high heat, then reduce to low. Let the roast rest while making gravy. Get the recipe.

5. Pineapple-ginger-glazed ham

Holiday hams are pretty. And pretty delicious. This straight-forward pineapple-ginger-glazed ham will wow even the pickiest eater. Get our glazed ham recipe.

6. The perfect turkey stuffing

For effortless, unforgettable stuffing, bake it in a dish (not in the turkey). Tip: Use day-old bread and season with lots of fresh herbs. Get our turkey stuffing recipe.

7. Easy scalloped potatoes

Holidays just aren’t the same without rich, creamy scalloped potatoes on the table. And don’t worry — it’s an easy recipe to master. Soon, it’ll make appearances at all your big family meals (and that’s definitely a good thing). Get our scalloped potatoes recipe.

8. The perfect mashed potatoes

For a creamy, smooth mash, use Yukon gold potatoes. Tip: Press them through a potato ricer and season with both cream and butter. Get our perfect mashed potatoes recipe.

9. The perfect brussels sprouts

For tender-crisp sprouts, boil briefly, then plunge them into ice water to stop the cooking. Then, heat them up in a frying pan with bacon and maple. Get our roasted brussels sprouts recipe.

10. The perfect green beans

Tender-crisp green beans with toasted hazelnuts and bread crumbs are simple, delicious perfection. Get our nutty green beans recipe.

11. The perfect baked french toast

For the ultimate brunch, use day-old, rich bread like challah, and add a shot of brandy to the egg mixture. (Kitchen tip: Bake covered at first, then uncovered to finish.) Get our french toast recipe.

12. The perfect cheesecake