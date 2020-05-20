15 Delicious Banana Recipes

Banana bread recipes may take the crown when it comes to using up extra bananas, but there’s so much more this fruit has to offer. So if you’ve got some bananas ripening on the counter, here are 15 ways to use up those bananas, from ice cream to cream pies. Tip: If you don’t have time to use up your bananas, simply peel them, slice into 1-inch pieces, bag them, and freeze them for later use.

Gallery Banana recipes Photo, Roberto Caruso. Banana muffins Got some overripe bananas still sitting on your counter? Bake a batch of these beauties to get you through the next few days. Get the banana muffins recipe.