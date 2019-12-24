5 Easy Weeknight Meals, Including Super-Fast Mac & Cheese

Make your weeknight dinners simple, yet satisfying for the tail-end of the winter holidays. Whether you’re looking for rich and creamy mac & cheese or a breakfast-for-dinner recipe you can serve at brunch the next day, you’ll find crowd-pleasing meals (plus a classic loaf cake for dessert) in our latest dinner plan.
Ready in: 45 mins. Serves: 4. Toss all your ingredients onto a sheet pan, put it in the oven and voila, your meatless Monday meal is ready! Get our sheet pan tofu with sesame and roasted vegetables recipe.
Monday: Sheet pan tofu with sesame and roasted vegetables
