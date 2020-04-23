5 New, Easy—And Completely Plant-Based!—Weeknight Dinners

We’ve planned a set of easy meals for next week’s dinner–and they’re all plant-based! Plan ahead with these recipes, plus an optional sweet and salty snack: spicy noodles, hearty soup, an Indian-inspired sheet pan supper and more.

Gallery Plant-Based Dinner Plan, April 23 2020 Photo, Carmen Cheung. Cold spicy peanut noodles with smoked tofu Smoked tofu gets a light coating cornstarch, then is pan-fried until crispy. It's the perfect protein for our plant-based noodle bowl–al dente spaghettini tossed with a spicy peanut sauce. Get the cold spicy peanut noodles with smoked tofu recipe.