6 Scrumptious New Muffin Recipes, From Sweet To Savoury

When you think of muffins as a delicious delivery system for whatever you’re in the mood for, the possibilities become endless—and we’ve got the recipes to prove it.
Blueberry Oat Muffins
This breakfast classic comes together in under an hour and freezes beautifully. Get this blueberry oat muffin recipe.
Morning Glory Muffins
If you’ve only had morning glory muffins from a plastic grocery store shell, you need to try them the way they were originally meant to be enjoyed when they first appeared on the scene in the ’70s: fresh, from scratch, with plenty of grated carrot and apple for crunch. Get this morning glory muffin recipe.
Cheddar And Bacon Cornmeal Muffins
Pack yourself an extra treat for lunch with this slightly sweet, mostly savoury biscuit-style muffin. Get this cheddar and bacon cornmeal muffin recipe.
Gluten-Free Raspberry And Almond Muffins
Fresh raspberries and thick yogurt keep these gluten-free muffins extra moist. Get this gluten-free raspberry and almond muffin recipe.
Lemon Poppy Seed Streusel Muffins
The crisp, crumbly topping on these lemon muffins gives them a professional, café-grade finish. Get this lemon poppy seed streusel muffin recipe.
Vegan Banana Chocolate Chunk Muffins
Better than banana bread and ultra portable! Using spotty, very ripe bananas will ensure a softer, moist muffin. Get this vegan and chocolate chunk muffin recipe.
