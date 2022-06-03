Recipes

6 Scrumptious New Muffin Recipes, From Sweet To Savoury

They’re breakfast. They’re dessert. They’re a brunch treat and a savoury snack.

multiple arrangements of muffins with various coloured wrapping paper on a blue background

(Recipes by Donna Borooah, and Irene Ngo. Produced by Stephanie Han Kim. Photography by Erik Putz. Foodstyling by Ryan Barclay. Prop styling by Madeleine Johari.)

When you think of muffins as a delicious delivery system for whatever you’re in the mood for, the possibilities become endless—and we’ve got the recipes to prove it.

Three blueberry muffins with blue wrapper, on blue background.

(Recipes by Donna Borooah and Irene Ngo. Produced by Stephanie Han Kim. Photography by Erik Putz. Food styling by Ryan Barclay. Prop styling by Madeleine Johari.)

Blueberry Oat Muffins

This breakfast classic comes together in under an hour and freezes beautifully. Get this blueberry oat muffin recipe.

Three morning glory muffins with green wrappers and blue backdrop.

(Recipes by Donna Borooah, and Irene Ngo. Produced by Stephanie Han Kim. Photography by Erik Putz. Food styling by Ryan Barclay. Prop styling by Madeleine Johari.)

Morning Glory Muffins

If you’ve only had morning glory muffins from a plastic grocery store shell, you need to try them the way they were originally meant to be enjoyed when they first appeared on the scene in the ’70s: fresh, from scratch, with plenty of grated carrot and apple for crunch. Get this morning glory muffin recipe.

Three cheddar and bacon cornmeal muffins in turquoise wrappers, on blue background.

Cheddar And Bacon Cornmeal Muffins

Pack yourself an extra treat for lunch with this slightly sweet, mostly savoury biscuit-style muffin. Get this cheddar and bacon cornmeal muffin recipe.

Three gluten-free raspberry and almond muffins in an orange wrapper on pink background.

(Recipes by Donna Borooah, and Irene Ngo. Produced by Stephanie Han Kim. Photography by Erik Putz. Foodstyling by Ryan Barclay. Prop styling by Madeleine Johari.)

Gluten-Free Raspberry And Almond Muffins

Fresh raspberries and thick yogurt keep these gluten-free muffins extra moist. Get this gluten-free raspberry and almond muffin recipe.

Five lemon poppy seed streusel muffins in pink wrappers on pink backdrop.

(Recipes by Donna Borooah, and Irene Ngo. Produced by Stephanie Han Kim. Photography by Erik Putz. Foodstyling by Ryan Barclay. Prop styling by Madeleine Johari.)

Lemon Poppy Seed Streusel Muffins

The crisp, crumbly topping on these lemon muffins gives them a professional, café-grade finish. Get this lemon poppy seed streusel muffin recipe.

Three vegan banana chocolate chunk muffins in yellow wrapper on a pink background

(Recipes by Donna Borooah, and Irene Ngo. Produced by Stephanie Han Kim. Photography by Erik Putz. Foodstyling by Ryan Barclay. Prop styling by Madeleine Johari.)

Vegan Banana Chocolate Chunk Muffins

Better than banana bread and ultra portable! Using spotty, very ripe bananas will ensure a softer, moist muffin. Get this vegan and chocolate chunk muffin recipe.

