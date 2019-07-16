Naturally Sweetened Tofu Pudding with Strawberry, Almond, Pomegranate and Chia Topping

In partnership with Activia
This delicious recipe is the perfect way to make the most of strawberry season. A generous amount of berries adds both sweetness and flavour to the tofu pudding while chia seeds and pomegranate arils add crunch, fibre and a burst of freshness.
Prep: 3 to 5 minutes
Servings: 1 bowl
Ingredients
200 g (1/2 package) silken tofu
1/2 cup fresh strawberries, sliced
3 tbsp slivered almonds, or almond flour
Toppings
Pomegranate arils, frozen
Whole or sliced strawberries
5 ml (1 tsp) white or black chia seeds
Instructions
In a blender, process tofu, strawberries and almonds until smooth. Serve topped with frozen pomegranate arils, fresh strawberries and chia seeds.
NOTE:
Feel free to multiply this recipe as needed.