Recipes

Naturally Sweetened Tofu Pudding with Strawberry, Almond, Pomegranate and Chia Topping

Make the most of strawberry season with this naturally sweetened tofu pudding. Top it off with chia seeds and pomegranate arils to add crunch, fibre and freshness.

by
tofu pudding in mason jar on marble counter

Photo, Annie Ferland / Science & Fourchette

In partnership with Activia

This delicious recipe is the perfect way to make the most of strawberry season. A generous amount of berries adds both sweetness and flavour to the tofu pudding while chia seeds and pomegranate arils add crunch, fibre and a burst of freshness.

Prep: 3 to 5 minutes
Servings: 1 bowl

Ingredients

200 g (1/2 package) silken tofu

1/2 cup fresh strawberries, sliced

3 tbsp slivered almonds, or almond flour


Toppings

Pomegranate arils, frozen

Whole or sliced strawberries

5 ml (1 tsp) white or black chia seeds

Instructions

In a blender, process tofu, strawberries and almonds until smooth. Serve topped with frozen pomegranate arils, fresh strawberries and chia seeds.

NOTE:

Feel free to multiply this recipe as needed.
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram