Naturally Sweetened Tofu Pudding with Strawberry, Almond, Pomegranate and Chia Topping

In partnership with Activia

This delicious recipe is the perfect way to make the most of strawberry season. A generous amount of berries adds both sweetness and flavour to the tofu pudding while chia seeds and pomegranate arils add crunch, fibre and a burst of freshness.

Prep: 3 to 5 minutes

Servings: 1 bowl

Ingredients

200 g (1/2 package) silken tofu

1/2 cup fresh strawberries, sliced

3 tbsp slivered almonds, or almond flour



Toppings

Pomegranate arils, frozen

Whole or sliced strawberries

5 ml (1 tsp) white or black chia seeds

Instructions

In a blender, process tofu, strawberries and almonds until smooth. Serve topped with frozen pomegranate arils, fresh strawberries and chia seeds.

NOTE:

Feel free to multiply this recipe as needed.