You really like strawberries. And baking. And quick dinners.

This casual cake makes a perfectly acceptable breakfast, too. Get our Strawberry Yogurt Snacking Cake recipe.

Make the semifreddo and compote ahead of time to suit your schedule. The best part? A semifreddo is just that: semi-firm. This dessert won’t get too solid to eat, no matter how long it’s frozen. Get our Strawberry and Honey Semifreddo recipe.

Pie pastry is tricky to master, because you want to achieve two opposing things at once: a flaky, tender, unstoppably delicious crust and a crust that’s strong enough to hold your careful crimping with swagger. Get our Master All-Butter Pie Dough recipe.

This breakfast classic comes together in under an hour and freezes beautifully. Get our Blueberry Oat Muffin recipe.

This comforting dish comes together quickly by substituting the traditional mashed potatoes with tender, ready-made potato gnocchi, which cooks in just minutes. Finished with parmesan cheese and a few minutes under the broiler, it’ll warm you from the inside out. Get our Gnocchi Shepherd’s Pie recipe.

A Dutch baby—a crunchy-edged pancake that rises dramatically in the oven as it bakes—is a high-reward, low-effort dish. Often served with fresh berries and whipped cream at weekend brunch, it has so much potential for a busy weeknight dinner, too. Essentially a giant Yorkshire pudding, a Dutch baby can be served plain or as a side, but it’s also well suited to savoury fillings. It’s the ultimate delivery vehicle for saucy leftovers. Get our Weeknight Dutch Baby recipe.

Skip grabbing a chocolate bar from the grocery store and try out this easy, elevated chocolate-covered coconut bar. Get our Vegan No-Bake Chocolate-Covered Coconut Bars recipe.

End your brunch on a sweet note with these jam-infused cheesecake cups. Get our Jam Swirl Mini Cheesecakes recipe.

This flavourful, quick tortilla can be served at any temperature and tastes even better the next day. Get our Spanish Tortilla with Asparagus recipe.

This dish is a riff off on sopa de fideos, a soup of noodles fried in chicken fat and topped with tomato broth. Take care when toasting the pasta: There’s a fine line between a golden sizzle and overtoasting, which results in gumminess. Get our Toasted Orzo, Chickpea and Tomato “Stoup” recipe.

