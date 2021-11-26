Recipes

7 New Holiday Cookie Recipes From Beloved Bakeshops Across Canada

We asked our readers which local bakeries serve up the best holiday cookies, then asked the bakeries if they’d be willing to share the details. Here, seven beloved recipes—from vegan chocolate crinkle to glazed gingerbread—from seven beloved bakeshops across Canada.

A paper-art cut out version of a holiday home, cut out of white paper, with six cookies in the post all behind the windows, on a blue background

Produced by Radiyah Chowdhury, Irene Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba; photography by Erik Putz; food styling by Michelle Rabin; Paper art by Ali Harrison of Light + Paper

A plate with three mint chip cookies—dark brown and drizzled with a chocolate drizzle
Crave Cupcakes’ Mint Chip Cookies

“Our dark chocolate cookie is an original recipe we started baking at our first Crave location 17 years ago. This version has a hint of mint and is decorated with a fun green chocolate drizzle and mini chocolate chips. For the classic dark chocolate cookie found in our stores, omit the mint extract.” —Carolyne Jackson, co-founder, Calgary. Get Crave Cupcakes’ Mint Chip Cookies recipe here.

