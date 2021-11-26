7 New Holiday Cookie Recipes From Beloved Bakeshops Across Canada

Crave Cupcakes’ Mint Chip Cookies

“Our dark chocolate cookie is an original recipe we started baking at our first Crave location 17 years ago. This version has a hint of mint and is decorated with a fun green chocolate drizzle and mini chocolate chips. For the classic dark chocolate cookie found in our stores, omit the mint extract.” —Carolyne Jackson, co-founder, Calgary. Get Crave Cupcakes’ Mint Chip Cookies recipe here.