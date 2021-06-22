Recipes

5 Hearty Meal-In-A-Bowl Salads

We levelled up these salads with hearty additions, like smoked trout, bacon, wild rice and steak, then added fresher-than-fresh dressings and all the toppings. Which one to try first? It’s a toss-up.

Irene Ngo and Lindsay Guscott Updated

Hot-Smoked Trout and Rice Noodle Salad
(Photo: Erik Putz; Produced by: Stephanie Han Kim; Food styling: Haley Polinsky; Prop styling; Madeleine Johari)

Hot-smoked trout and rice noodle salad

Liven up your salad bowl with some smoked trout and a zesty dressing. Get this hot-smoked trout and rice noodle salad recipe.

