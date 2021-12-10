12 Tasty, Salty Snacks & No-Fuss Cocktails For Your Next Game Night

Whether you’re settling in for some friendly hands of poker or a super high-stakes round of Monopoly, here are six winning combos guaranteed to fuel your fun.

Game on: Furikake Popcorn with Grapefruit Sake Cocktail

A fun spin on classic popcorn, pair with a fresh, tart sake cocktail (there’s also a mocktail version!) Get our Furikake Popcorn recipe here; get our Grapefruit Sake Cocktail recipe here.

Up the ante: Parma Ham Kettle Chips with Limoncello Prosecco Cocktail

This stunning-yet-simple cocktail pairs well with parmesan and Parma ham kettle chips, and can also be turned into a mocktail. Get our Limoncello Prosecco Cocktail recipe here, and get our Parmesan and Parma Ham Kettle Chips recipe here.

Snap to it: Rice Paper Chips and Peanut Dipping Sauce with Spiced Rum And Ginger Beer Cocktail

Ditch the store-bought chips. These rice paper chips are easy to make and pair well with a peanut dipping sauce. Get our Rice Paper Chips and Peanut Dipping Sauce recipe here, and our Spiced Rum And Ginger Beer Cocktail recipe here.

All the right moves: Chocolate-Covered Pretzels with Cranberry-Orange Vodka Soda

This classic snack coated in dark chocolate and pistachios is perfect for all ages; this vodka soda can also be turned into a mocktail. Get our Chocolate-Covered Pretzels recipe here; get our Cranberry-Orange Vodka Soda recipe here.

Click and collect: Cheddar Cheese Crackers with Mulled White Wine

Go all out with homemade crackers for a crisp, decadent snack; pair it with a warming, festive drink. Get our Cheddar Cheese Crackers recipe here; get our Mulled White Wine recipe here.

Letter perfect: Warm Sweet-and-Savoury Nuts with Forager Whisky and Tonic

Pair this wintry take on a classic cocktail with an elevated nut mix takes just 15 minutes to make. Get our Warm Sweet-and-Savoury Nuts recipe here; get our Forager Whisky and Tonic recipe here.