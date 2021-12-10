Recipes

12 Tasty, Salty Snacks & No-Fuss Cocktails For Your Next Game Night

Whether you’re settling in for some friendly hands of poker or a super high-stakes round of Monopoly, here are six winning combos guaranteed to fuel your fun.

By Updated

Game on: Furikake Popcorn with Grapefruit Sake Cocktail

A furikake popcorn bowl, a grapefruit and sake cocktail, next to an array of game supplies (chess, cards, chips) with Scrabble letters spelling out "Game on" on a blue tablecloth

(Recipes by Irene Ngo, Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Erik Putz, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Michelle Rabin, Jewellery, courtesy of @hidden.attic. Press-on nails, courtesy of kissusa.com and impressmanicure.com. Clothes, courtesy of bananarepublic.ca.)

A fun spin on classic popcorn, pair with a fresh, tart sake cocktail (there’s also a mocktail version!) Get our Furikake Popcorn recipe here; get our Grapefruit Sake Cocktail recipe here.

Up the ante: Parma Ham Kettle Chips with Limoncello Prosecco Cocktail

A woman in a red suit with red nails holds a limoncello prosecco cocktail with a lemon garnish, she is dropping game chips onto a table laden with cards and parmesan and parma ham chips, it has a green tablecloth

(Recipes by Irene Ngo, Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Erik Putz, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Michelle Rabin)

This stunning-yet-simple cocktail pairs well with parmesan and Parma ham kettle chips, and can also be turned into a mocktail. Get our Limoncello Prosecco Cocktail recipe here, and get our Parmesan and Parma Ham Kettle Chips recipe here.

Snap to it: Rice Paper Chips and Peanut Dipping Sauce with Spiced Rum And Ginger Beer Cocktail

A table with mahjong tiles on a red tablecloth, you can see a woman's hands, she is eating from a bowl of rice paper chips with peanut dipping sauce, there are two spiced rum and ginger beer cocktails

(Recipes by Irene Ngo, Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Erik Putz, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Michelle Rabin)

Ditch the store-bought chips. These rice paper chips are easy to make and pair well with a peanut dipping sauce. Get our Rice Paper Chips and Peanut Dipping Sauce recipe here, and our Spiced Rum And Ginger Beer Cocktail recipe here.

All the right moves: Chocolate-Covered Pretzels with Cranberry-Orange Vodka Soda

Chocolate-Covered Pretzels with Cranberry-Orange Vodka Soda on a pink-tablecloth-set table with a chess set next to a woman in a green silk shirt

(Recipes by Irene Ngo, Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Erik Putz, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Michelle Rabin)

This classic snack coated in dark chocolate and pistachios is perfect for all ages; this vodka soda can also be turned into a mocktail. Get our Chocolate-Covered Pretzels recipe here; get our Cranberry-Orange Vodka Soda recipe here.

Click and collect: Cheddar Cheese Crackers with Mulled White Wine

Cheddar Cheese Crackers with Mulled White Wine on a table with a burgundy tablecloth and two pairs of hands playing monopoly

(Recipes by Irene Ngo, Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Erik Putz, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Michelle Rabin)

Go all out with homemade crackers for a crisp, decadent snack; pair it with a warming, festive drink. Get our Cheddar Cheese Crackers recipe here; get our Mulled White Wine recipe here.

Letter perfect: Warm Sweet-and-Savoury Nuts with Forager Whisky and Tonic

Warm Sweetand- Savoury Nuts with Forager Whisky and Tonic on a table with a woman playing scrabble

(Recipes by Irene Ngo, Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Erik Putz, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Michelle Rabin)

Pair this wintry take on a classic cocktail with an elevated nut mix takes just 15 minutes to make. Get our Warm Sweet-and-Savoury Nuts recipe here; get our Forager Whisky and Tonic recipe here.

FILED UNDER: