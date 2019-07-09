31 Dead-Simple Three-Ingredient Ice Cream Recipes

If you don’t have an ice cream maker at home, or you’re short on time, these three-ingredient recipes are for you. From classics like chocolate chip cookie dough and vanilla bean, to out-of-the-box ideas like sesame, toasted marshmallow and sweet corn, the sky’s the limit when it comes to flavour. Scroll through our gallery for 31 ice creams that will keep you chill all summer.

Gallery Ice Cream Photo, Roberto Caruso. Ice cream revolution Stacked with strawberry, dulce de leche and cookies n’ cream, this triple-scoop cone is a spectacularly decadent way to dish out dessert during the hot summer months. Bonus: The low-effort technique behind our three-ingredient formula means you can make simple, small batches of ice cream in just about every flavour. (It will keep those cones fresh and exciting every time.)