Hummus is a delicious and healthy substitute for many other types of spreads that tend to be high in fat. (It’s packed with protein, and it’s also a good source of folate and fibre.)

Tubs of hummus are readily available at the grocery store, but why not save money (and plastic packaging!) on this protein-packed fridge staple and make it at home? It takes only a few minutes (if you have a food processor) and requires only a handful of ingredients.

How to make hummus

To make two cups of hummus, you’ll need one 540-millilitre can of chickpeas (drained and rinsed, please). While some chefs will tell you to use reconstituted dried chickpeas (for a better flavour and texture), you’ll still get yummy results with canned beans. Canned beans are especially handy on busy weeknights—a plate of homemade hummus topped with spiced ground meat is one of my go-to quick-and-easy weeknight dinners.

Along with your chickpeas, grab two cloves of garlic, olive oil, salt, lemon juice, tahini and cumin—that’s it. While the Chatelaine Kitchen’s recipe calls for specific amounts of each ingredients, you can freestyle a bit with hummus since it’s all about your personal taste preferences. If you love garlic, throw in an extra clove, or add a little more tahini for some added richness.

Just be sure to use a food processor for hummus. You might be tempted to pull out a high-powered blender, but I find you need to add a ton of liquid (which leads to a runnier hummus, which is never a good look).

Ingredients

2 small garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 tsp salt

540-mL can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup water

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp tahini

1/4 tsp cumin

Instructions

Whirl garlic and salt in a food processor. Add chickpeas, oil, water, lemon juice, tahini, chili flakes and cumin. Continue whirling until hummus is very smooth. Spread onto 4 salad plates, leaving a well in centre. Top with Spiced Lamb and Pine Nuts, if desired. Tip: Adding spicy sautéed meat turns hummus into a fabulous main course. Serve with lots of very fresh pita.

Hummus recipes

At your local supermarket, you’ll find colourful tubs of hummus thanks to additional ingredients, including olives, red peppers and even edamame. The Chatelaine Kitchen has experimented by making asparagus hummus, broccoli hummus, cauliflower hummus and beautiful pink beet hummus. Here are more ways you can play with your hummus at home.

Springtime Hummus

Ingredients

1 540-mL can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 cup coarsely chopped cilantro

3 chopped green onions

1/3 cup tahini

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup water

2 garlic cloves

1/4 cup yogurt

1/2 tsp salt

Instructions

Whirl all ingredients in a food processor until smooth, scraping down as needed. Scoop into a bowl.

Spicy Curried Hummus

Ingredients

1 540-mL can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/3 cup tahini

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup water

1 heaping tbsp madras curry paste

2 garlic cloves

1/2 tsp salt

1/3 cup chopped fresh pineapple

Instructions

Whirl all ingredients, except for pineapple, in a food processor until smooth, scraping down as needed. Stir in pineapple, scoop into a bowl.

Orange and Honey Hummus

Ingredients

1 540-mL can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/3 cup tahini

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup slivered almonds

2 tbsp honey

1/4 tsp salt

1 tbsp grated orange zest

Instructions

Whirl first 7 ingredients in a food processor until smooth, scraping down as needed. Stir in orange zest. Scoop into a bowl.

How to make Cauliflower Hummus

Originally published in April 2014. Updated January 2021.