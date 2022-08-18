6 Delicious Bánh Mì Recipes From Canadian Chefs

Bánh mì embodies the balance that guides Vietnamese cooking and is an amalgam of culinary influences. Below, Vietnamese chefs share recipes of the bánh mì they grew up eating and the toppings— pickled carrot and daikon—and condiments—bo’ or Vietnamese style mayonnaise—that make for a perfect bite.
Bánh Mì Đâu Hu Nâm Ngũ Vi (Five-Spice Tofu and Mushroom Bánh Mì)
Tofu and mushrooms soak up a sweet and savoury sauce made from pantry staples like soy sauce and five-spice powder. Chefs Sara Lee and Rod Dyquiangco of Toronto's Rustle & Still café are behind this five-spice tofu and mushroom bánh mì recipe.
