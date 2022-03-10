Recipe Collections

4 Of Our Favourite Comfort Foods, Veganized

From pulled 'pork' sandwiches to veggie shepherd's pie.

By Updated

Plant-based entrees don’t have to rely on store-bought pucks of vegetable protein for flavour and texture—and these delicious dinnertime staples are here to prove it.

Produced by Sun Ngo; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Mushroom Pulled “Pork” Sandwiches

Craving a sandwich stacked with flavour and texture? Try this plant-based take on a classic. Get this mushroom pulled “pork” sandwich recipe.

Produced by Sun Ngo; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Veggie and Lentil Shepherd’s Pie

Add this hearty shepherd’s pie to your next plant-based dinner plan, featuring a cozy blend of veggies, fresh thyme and soft mashed potatoes. Get this veggie and lentil shepherd’s pie recipe.

Produced by Sun Ngo; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Rice “Bacon” BLT

Try out this dish to make bacon from rice paper, for a crispy and smoky plant-based treat. Get this rice “bacon” BLT recipe.

Produced by Sun Ngo; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Marmite French Onion Soup

In this French onion soup, the British classic Marmite is the star of the dish, adding a punchy, beeflike flavour. Top this hearty soup with plant-based cheesy baguette slices. Get this marmite French onion soup recipe.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered every weekday morning.

FILED UNDER: