4 Of Our Favourite Comfort Foods, Veganized

Plant-based entrees don’t have to rely on store-bought pucks of vegetable protein for flavour and texture—and these delicious dinnertime staples are here to prove it.

Mushroom Pulled “Pork” Sandwiches

Craving a sandwich stacked with flavour and texture? Try this plant-based take on a classic. Get this mushroom pulled “pork” sandwich recipe.

Veggie and Lentil Shepherd’s Pie

Add this hearty shepherd’s pie to your next plant-based dinner plan, featuring a cozy blend of veggies, fresh thyme and soft mashed potatoes. Get this veggie and lentil shepherd’s pie recipe. Rice “Bacon” BLT Try out this dish to make bacon from rice paper, for a crispy and smoky plant-based treat. Get this rice “bacon” BLT recipe. Marmite French Onion Soup In this French onion soup, the British classic Marmite is the star of the dish, adding a punchy, beeflike flavour. Top this hearty soup with plant-based cheesy baguette slices. Get this marmite French onion soup recipe.