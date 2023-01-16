The Last Time I *Actually* Had Fun

To make up for being a mom who spent nearly two years in lockdown losing my shit, I’m giving my two kids a summer to remember. So here we are: me freshly on anti-anxiety medication and the kids on $16 popcorn and $10 Twizzlers, at their first rock concert, seeing their favourite band, Imagine Dragons.

They are eight and 10 years old, hopped up on sugar and ready to rock (though a muggy, August-in-Toronto day meant prying my daughter out of her new pleather jacket).

We have excellent, mom-feels-really-guilty seats in the 100s section of the Rogers Centre, Toronto’s arena for some of its biggest visiting acts. There are more golf shirts and more kids than I have ever seen at a show before. At 45, I am still, shamefully, self-conscious and—extra shamefully!—would like to be cool. This concert is not cool. There are also a lot of single-use plastic cups.

And, I can already tell as the lights go down, there’s going to be audience participation. My people—aging hipsters, elderly WASPs—are not a demonstrative bunch. But I want to set my kids free to have fun, without self-consciousness. I’m determined to put on a good show.

The opener, the sweet-voiced pop singer Kings Elliot, urges the crowd to turn on their phone flashlights and hoist them. The kids grab my cell and hold it aloft, and the arena fills with points of light. My son and daughter gasp. It’s… beautiful? (Am I basic!? Is my medication too strong?)

Seattle rapper Macklemore is up next, clad in a glowing white headband and a bedazzled track jacket. He encourages the crowd to stand, to clap along, to jump. I am not a clapping person, but I try. My kids clap arhythmically but with zest. We jump, sweaty, in front of our blue flip-down arena seats for the entire set. Macklemore changes into a Blue Jays jersey and shamelessly butters up the crowd: “I want to say the people of Toronto were number one!” It works. The kids, who recognized a few of the songs from YouTube hockey highlights videos, are dazzled by the recognition. “He seems nice! And he likes Toronto!”

By the time the Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds walks onto a dark stage, we are primed to “wooooo!” at pretty much anything. Mid-song, the stage lights come up just as the wristbands every audience member got at the door illuminate in unison, filling the stadium with colour-coordinated blinking lights. Confetti and fireworks shoot from the stage. For a second, I think about the (short!) lifespan of the plastic wristband and wonder how the batteries in them will be disposed of after the show. Then I give up and give in, and join the kids screaming.

Imagine Dragons launch into perhaps their biggest hit, “Believer,” soundtrack to a Nintendo Super Bowl commercial, a Riverdale season finale and a zillion TV and movie trailers. My daughter turns to me and her brother, her mouth wide with delight and recognition, then taps the woman in front of us. “I know this song! I love this song!”

Later, the lead singer tells the crowd: “If the question is—and this is for everyone!—should I or should I not go to therapy, the answer is always yes.” I am touched—these are, truly, words of wisdom. Fix that brain! Do, as the Dragons sing, “whatever it takes.”

There is an audio visual interlude, a voice intoning snippets of Byron: “she walks in beauty, like the night.” It is a beautiful poem! I remember my English degree! I tear up a little. (What is wrong with me!?)

Later, the singer—who, a friend whose kids also went through “an Imagine Dragons phase,” warned me clearly spends all his time either playing music or working out—emerges shirtless, torso gleaming. Beside me, a man says to his wife “the tarp has been removed.” I cannot stop laughing.

It’s way past our bedtimes, but we make it to the last song. Two smaller children in front of us fall asleep mid-set, defying the noise and Imagine Dragons’ status as, according to their mom, their favourite band, and are apologetically carried out.

We leave beaming, our plastic wristbands blinking.

It’s a parenting cliché that children show you the world anew. But my sweet kids’ pre-tween world is too glowing with newness to allow for clichés, or to care too much about what strange adults think of their rhythm. After the pandemic, after my own personal slightly broken brain, and amid and despite a broken world and a broken environment, my son and daughter invariably remind me of how much happiness is still possible. I am here for it. Why hold yourself back from joy? —Gillian Grace