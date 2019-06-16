Meghan And Prince Harry Gave Us The Sweetest Photo Of Baby Archie For Father’s Day

Father’s Day got off to an adorable start this morning as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave their fans a special treat—their first new glimpse of one-month-old Archie Harrison since his big debut two days after his birth. The proud parents took to their Instagram, @sussexroyal, to send out a sweet message and an even sweeter snap.

In the photo, the royal baby holds on to his daddy’s hand, wearing a sweet printed sleeper and looking right at the camera. “Happy Father’s Day! Wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex” the caption reads.

While we haven’t seen little Archie‘s face since a few days after he was born on May 6, 2019, we did get a glimpse of his sweet feet on Mother’s Day. The Sussexes shared another message on Instagram last month alongside a photo of Meghan’s hand holding her firstborn’s tiny tootsies against a backdrop of forget-me-nots (Princess Diana’s favourite flowers!).

“Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” they said. “We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex.”

They also included a poem called “lands” by Nayyirah Waheed:

my

mother

was

my first country;

the first place i ever lived.

While there are surely some sleepless nights, the new family of three is enjoying their first summer at their new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage—and we can’t wait for another glimpse of their newest member at his christening this summer. Then, later this year, the trio is said to be setting off on an official tour to Africa, where we’ll get plenty of glimpses of the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild. We. Can’t. Wait!

Happy Father’s Day!