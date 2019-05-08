And The Royal Baby’s Name Is…

What’s his name?! That’s one of the biggest questions people have had since Baby Sussex came into the world on Monday (May 6), and now we finally know what to call him. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry debuted their first born on Wednesday at Windsor Castle, and the beaming parents announced his full name as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

HELLO! royal correspondent Emily Nash tweeted the news on Wednesday, and the news was confirmed by the Royal Family’s Twitter account, which posted an absolutely adorable photo of the newborn’s great-grandmother, the Queen, meeting him.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” Meghan said. “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

Why did Harry and Meghan choose that name? They just liked it, a source told HELLO! UK. If you’re curious what Archie’s full name means, Archie is a Scottish name that means “true and bold,” while Harrison means “son of henry.” Henry is Harry’s real name. But it’s also the nickname used by Prince George! Uh oh! Here’s hoping it does not cause any confusion at royal events!

The name is an unexpected choice for betmakers! On the day little Archie was born, UK betting firm Ladbroke’s said the top three favourites for the litle boy’s name were Albert at 1/3 odds, Arthur at 11/3 odds and Alexander at 8/1 odds. Edward and James were also top contenders.

Harry and Meghan have also decided not to opt for a courtesy title for their little boy, HELLO! UK reports. He could have been named the Earl of Dumbarton, but instead will simply be known as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Meghan and Harry may decide to have him named a prince when Prince Charles becomes King.

As for how the timing of the name announcement stacks up with other royals, it seems to be similar to more recent births. Prince George’s name was revealed a day after his birth, and Princess Charlotte’s two days later. Duchess Kate and Prince William waited four days with Prince Louis. But by far the longest royals fans have ever waited to find out a baby’s name was with Prince Charles, which was finally announced an entire month later at his christening. Princess Diana and Charles waited a week to reveal Prince William’s name in 1982.