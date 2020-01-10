Meghan Markle Reportedly Reunites With Baby Archie In Canada

Meghan Markle is reportedly back in Canada and has reunited with son Archie.

The news comes after it was reported that Meghan and Prince Harry left their eight-month-old son in Canada while they were in the U.K. earlier this week.

On Jan. 7, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London to thank our country for its hospitality during their extended break. The next day, they announced they would step back from their senior royal roles.

In a report for Bazaar.com, Omid Scobie wrote that Meghan was expected to return to Canada the evening of Jan. 8. It was thought Archie was being looked after by Meghan’s good friend Jessica Mulroney and a nanny in the meantime.

According to Global News, the duchess returned to Canada via Vancouver International Airport then transferred to a flight to Victoria. A spokeswoman confirmed to Sky News that the former actress is now back with her young son.

Harry is expected to join his family shortly. He is reportedly currently in talks with the Queen, Prince Charles and royal aides to find a “workable solution” that will allow the Sussexes to change to their royal duties.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the Sussexes wrote on Instagram in announcing their news. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Jessica is one of Meghan’s long-time friends. The Canadian stylist’s children, Brian and John Mulroney, served as pageboys at Harry and Meghan’s wedding along with Jasper Dyer and Prince George. They were joined by sister Isabel Mulroney (known as Ivy), Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Florence van Cutsem, Ryan Litt and Remi Litt in the bridal party.

After the Sussexes’ announcement, Jessica shared a quote on her Instagram which read, “A strong woman looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink – Gina Carey.”