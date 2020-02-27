Canada Reportedly Won’t Pay For Harry And Meghan’s Security After March

Canada will no longer cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security “in the coming” weeks, a new report says.

According to the CBC, a statement from the office of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the Canadian government intends to cease contributing to the Sussexes’ costs after March. Royal watchers will remember March 31 is when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially cease being senior members of the Royal Family.

Canada’s national public broadcaster reports the statement also says the RCMP has been providing security assistance to the couple at the request of the London’s Metropolitan Police “intermittently” since last November.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances,” the CBC reports the statement begins.

“The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the U.K. from the very beginning regarding security considerations. As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis.

“At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since October 2019.”

The CBC says the message ends by saying “the assistance will cease in the coming weeks” because of the “change in status” of the couple.

In January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showed his support for the Sussexes coming to Canada. In an interview with Global News, he confirmed the federal government would “play some role” in the Sussexes’ move to our country, but said nothing had been determined as to who would handle or pay for their security.

There have been many discussions surrounding Harry and Meghan’s transition from royal life since they announced they were stepping down for their roles as working senior members of the Royal Family on Jan. 8. That includes their decision to base themselves between the U.K. and Canada, their titles and the use of “royal” in their new initiatives.

With no real previous precedent, Harry and Meghan and the royal family have reportedly agreed on an initial 12-month review to ensure the situation is working for everyone. After they step down, they will be represented by their UK foundation team.

The security report comes after Harry returned to the U.K. for his first engagement there since leaving the country in January to spend time with Meghan and Archie in Canada.

On Feb. 26, the Duke of Sussex welcomed guests to a Travalyst summit in Edinburgh, Scotland. At the event for his new environmental tourism initiative, he requested to be introduced as “just Harry.”

Harry will step out again on Feb. 28 for an event with Jon Bon Jovi. They will visit Abbey Road Studios in London to see the Invictus Games Choir record a song the rock star wrote to support the Invictus Games, which take place in The Hague this year. The pair promoted the recording with a funny text message “convo.”

The duke and duchess’ last joint engagement as senior members of the Royal Family is currently scheduled for March 9. They will attend Commonwealth Day services with other members of the family.