Assorted flower bouquets, $11.99 to $21.99

You can never go wrong with the tried-and-true gift of flowers. Costco offers a few levels to match any budget, from a Grower’s Bunch of pink carnations (symbolizing a mother’s undying love) to a bouquet of 24 roses that are Rainforest Alliance Certified (which ensures they have been grown on farms and harvested from forests with sustainable practices).