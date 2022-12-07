Four Dazzling Pastry Recipes To Add Holiday Magic To Your Table

There’s a push and pull each holiday season between the nostalgic and the new. This year, I wanted to balance the allure of both in the form of pastry—all decked out in dazzling sparkle, because ’tis the season, after all.

First, a spiced parsnip cake. Both my mother-in-law and one of my oldest, dearest friends have birthdays in December. Every year, I end up baking a layer cake at some point in the month. I love spicy, nutty wintery cakes, with their warmth and comfort for the colder days. The cake has a gentle, earthy sweetness, against the thinnest smudge of cream cheese frosting. Dressed up in a robe of white chocolate, the homey classic is ready for a party. Edible silver leaf pressed on top evokes fond memories of milk barfi sweets and Diwali celebrations, too.

Then, chocolate mint cakelets baked in distinctive, crenellated moulds typically used for canéles de Bordeaux, a French pastry. The shape is so charming, it seems silly not to use the moulds more often and in different formats. Here, densely fudgy brownies take on a new look for the festive table, standing proudly with rounded shoulders. And, as the traditional moulds are copper, a gilded finish of rose-gold pearl dust seems fitting.

Next up, marshmallows that taste like snickerdoodles, which capture their buttery-spicy charm in a bouncy little package. They are perfect for hot chocolate—but they will absolutely level up your s’mores game, too.

I’ve saved the grandest for last. Peanut butter and banana sandwiches meet up with British banoffee pie in a single bite (or two) in fanciful choux aux craquelin. They’re perfectly chubby cream puffs with a crunchy, cobblestoned exterior filled with banana diplomat cream and a golden puddle of peanut butter caramel. It’s a high-effort—and even higher reward—dessert. Here’s to a sweet holiday!

The cool shiver of mint added to the chocolate feels practically made for wintertime. It’s like sunshine glinting off a snowbank. These fudgy treats are ideal partners with an espresso as an afternoon pick-me-up or to end the night. Get this chocolate cakelet recipe.

To achieve its thin, even layers, the cake is baked in a half-sheet pan, then stacked and cut to fit snugly into silicone moulds lined with white candy melts. No moulds? Double the frosting recipe, spread over the exterior of the cake and smooth with an offset spatula or a bench scraper. Chill until firm, then use a spoon or squeeze bottle to drip melted white chocolate or candy melts onto the top edge of the cake, allowing it to ooze over. Then coat the top of the cake with chocolate as well. Let set before serving. Get this petit fours recipe.

There’s no gettting around it—these chubby darlings take time to make. Divide the work between two days, getting a head start with the peanut butter caramel, diplomat cream (stopping before adding the whipped cream) and craquelin. The next day, finish the cream, make the choux puffs and assemble. The reward for the effort is a childhood dream made better. Get this choux aux craquelin recipe.

Homemade marshmallows are my party trick. They’re surprisingly easy, one batch feeds a crowd and they are always met with delight. I took inspiration from the cookie jar for these, with cinnamon and buttery-dough notes and a thin dip of dark chocolate. Get this snickerdoodle marshmallows recipe.

Tara O’Brady is an award-winning cookbook author, recipe developer, culinary host and TV consultant.