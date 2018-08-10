5 Things We Want From Zara’s End-Of-Season Sale

Zara just added a bunch of items to the sale section — and we can’t wait to get our hands on them. Here are 5 of the best sale items, all perfect for the last bit of summer and to kick off autumn. (Plus, get free shipping if you spend more than $50.)

Top

Add this gorgeous leopard-print top to your work attire. It has a high neck and is cuffed at the elbows. $20 (From $50), Zara.

Bag

A sleek red cross body bag accompanied by a cute matching coin purse? Gimme! Grab this bag for over half off the original price. $10 (From $40), Zara.

Pumps

How can you say no to a pair of lace black pumps for only $20? That’s a total score in our books. The heels are 3.9″ and have a pointed toe. $20 (From $100), Zara.

Shirt

This versatile shirt can go under a comfy cardigan, with jeans, tucked into a high skirt — you name it. The button up top is semi-sheer and has a ruffled trim. $20 (From $46), Zara.

Jacket

This knee-length jacket can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. It has front welt pockets and a crossover v-neckline. $36 (From $80), Zara.