Your Weekly Horoscope: May 5 – May 11, 2021

Taurus

April 20-May 20

On the 11th there will be a new moon in your sign making this a really important week for self reflection, emotional development and self discovery. Confront your fears, Taurus. Look openly at what you’ve been most scared of. You may find that what you’ve been resisting is not actually as scary as you’ve convinced yourself it is. Big changes can happen in small moments. Step up and be brave enough to stay present with what needs adjusting, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.