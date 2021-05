Taurus

April 20-May 20

This is a powerful time for experimentation, Taurus. Trust the fire in your belly to motivate you. There are parts of you that are ready to jump into the unknown and then there’s your mind, which is less willing to take risks. Explore the nature and contents of your anxieties without taking them at face value. It’s OK to be scared, just don’t use your fears to justify poor behaviour.

