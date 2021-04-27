Your Weekly Horoscope: April 28 – May 4, 2021

Taurus

April 20-May 20

This is a powerful time to learn from the conditions that throw you off balance, Taurus. When you give authority over your self-esteem to others it’s easy to lose track of yourself without even realizing it. Reconnect (or connect for the first time!) with who you are and with your big picture goals. You have the capacity to make meaningful changes that improve the quality and direction of your life this week. Don’t waste it by obsessing about what other people think.

