Your Weekly Horoscope: April 21 - April 27, 2021

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Don't conflate diplomacy and dishonesty, my love. This week's full moon in your relationship house is likely to stir up deep feelings. You may find yourself in situations that require you to clarify your boundaries. It may be tempting to err on the side of diplomacy and soften the edges of your truth, but don't do it. The more authentic you can be with others, the better chance you have of cultivating intimacy and collaborations that you want to grow into, Taurus.

Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.