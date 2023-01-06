The Best New And Returning TV Shows To Get You Through The Worst Of Winter

From the final season of a beloved Canadian series to a buzzy adaptation of a book club fave, there’s something for everyone.

As much as I like frolicking in the snow, winter is the time to snuggle up on the couch with a cup of tea and a good show. Here are 10 new and returning series to cozy up with this winter.

Emily in Paris season 3 (Netflix, out now)

Everyone’s favourite love-to-hate-watch show is back. Season 3 picks up right where the last season ended, with our titular American expat is stuck in a love triangle with charming chef Gabriel and her British beau Alfie. But that’s not the least of her problems; she’s also offered two life-changing job opportunities: a huge promotion back home in Chicago or joining her French colleagues in her boss Sylvie’s new agency. Oh, mon dieu!

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix, out now)

This four-episode prequel takes place over a thousand years before the events of the popular fantasy series The Witcher on Netflix, which follows a monster hunter’s adventures through a world full of beasts and other magical creatures. Starring Michelle Yeoh, it follows the ancestors of characters from the original series, unravelling some of their backstories, histories and motivations.

Workin’ Moms season 7 (CBC and CBC Gem, out now)

The critically acclaimed CBC original comedy series first aired in 2017 and quickly took off thanks to its honest depictions of postpartum depression, breastfeeding, mom guilt, female friendships, family life and “doin’ it all” as a mom. After seven years of frank humour (and a tense season six cliffhanger), this will be Workin’ Moms’ last hurrah. Season 7 follows the moms as they try to maintain their sanity, work/life balance and career ambitions. Kate (show creator Catherine Reitman) learns to share the workload both in the office and at home, Anne (Dani Kind) gains a new perspective on life after last season’s attack, Jenny (Jessalyn Wamlin) tries to make a fresh start after leaving her job, Sloane (Enuka Okuma) struggles to control the boardroom with a baby strapped to her chest and brand-new grandma Val (Sarah McVie) hustles to climb the ranks of the breast milk black market.

Son of a Critch, season 2 (CBC and CBC Gem, out now)

Based on the memoir of the same name by This Hour Has 22 Minutes comedian Mark Critch, this CBC coming of age series follows Critch as he grows up in Newfoundland and Labrador in the 1980s as a boy who feels like he’s, as the show’s tagline goes, “11 going on 70.” The second season will continue to follow young Critch and his family as he navigates growing up in a small, limited world.

Ginny and Georgia, season 2 (Netflix, out now)

The popular Netflix series follows mother-daughter duo Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny (Antonia Gentry) after they move to a sleepy New England town to escape their dodgy past. This season, Ginny must contend with a shocking crime that Georgia committed to protect her. Meanwhile, Georgia would rather let the past stay in the past as she plans her wedding to the town’s mayor.

Stuff the British Stole (CBC and CBC Gem, out now)

Stuff the British Stole, based on the CBC podcast of the same name, is a brand-new docuseries about, as the name suggests, cultural items the British have plundered (or as some historians wrongly assert, have been “gifted”) from around the world. In each episode—themed around specific items, like the crown jewels and Chief Crowfoot of the Blackfoot nation’s regalia—journalist Marc Fennell Fennell explores the true story of some of the UK’s most well-known and most contested treasures and talks to the people who want them back.

Velma (Crave, January 12)

Based on the beloved group of cartoon detectives, Velma is a new animated series for adults that celebrates Velma, the “unsung and unappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang.” Mindy Kaling voices the titular brainiac alongside a star-studded cast that includes Constance Wu (Daphne), Veep’s Sam Richardson (Shaggy) and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Glenn Howerton (Fred).

Canada’s Ultimate Challenge (CBC and CBC Gem, February 16)

If The Amazing Race and American Ninja Warrior had a Canadian baby, it would look like this all-new competition show airing on CBC. Twenty-four contestants from around the country are whisked to some of the nation’s most iconic spots, which have been transformed into giant obstacle courses. The contestants are coached by six Canadian athletes, including former Olympians Donovan Bailey and Waneek Horn-Miller

The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV+, February 24)

This new Apple TV+ docuseries follows host and self-described “reluctant traveller” Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) as he visits some of the world’s most gorgeous locales in countries like Costa Rica, Finland, Japan and the United States.

Daisy Jones and the Six (Amazon Prime TV, March 3)

Based on the super popular novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, this new miniseries chronicles the rise and fall of a fictional legendary rock band in 1970s Los Angeles. Produced by Reese Witherspoon’s production company (the novel was a Reese’s Book Club pick), the highly anticipated adaptation stars Riley Keough (Elvis Presley’s granddaughter) as Daisy Jones.