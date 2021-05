Taurus

April 20-May 20

This isn’t the right time for you to power forward, Taurus. This week it’s wise for you to slow down and reassess what you’re doing. You may be feeling overwhelmed or just plain exhausted, and those feelings are likely to influence your perception of what’s actually happening and what requires your attention. Fortify your body and your mind and heart will become more resilient.

